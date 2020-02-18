2020 Maruti Ignis Facelift Launched. Priced From Rs 4.89 Lakh To Rs 7.19 Lakh

Modified On Feb 18, 2020 12:13 PM By Saransh for Maruti Ignis 2020

Features various cosmetic updates along with a new infotainment system

Prices have gone up by up to Rs 8,000.

Gets a new front grille, bumper, and updated fog lamp housing.

Continues to get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, albeit in a BS6 avatar.

Gets a new 7-inch SmartPlay studio system.

Two new colour options on offer.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ignis facelift priced from Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is a petrol-only offering that comes in four variants. Here is a detailed price list:

Old New Manual AMT Manual AMT Sigma Rs 4.81 lakh - Rs 4.89 lakh (+8K) - Delta Rs 5.60 lakh Rs 6.18 lakh Rs 5.66 lakh (+6K) Rs 6.13 lakh (+5K) Zeta Rs 5.83 lakh Rs 6.41 lakh Rs 5.89 lakh (+6K) Rs 6.36 lakh (+5K) Alpha Rs 6.66 lakh Rs 7.26 lakh Rs 6.72 lakh (+6K) Rs 7.19 lakh (-7K)

*All prices ex-showroom Delhi

The facelifted Ignis continues to get the 1.2-litre petrol engine like before. It makes 83PS of power and 113Nm of torque and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT.

The 2020 Ignis features an updated front fascia. It gets a new grille, front bumper with faux skid plate, and updated fog lamp housing. The side and rear profile, however, remain largely unchanged. The interior also remains unaltered except for the new seat fabric.

It features LED headlamps with DRLs, puddle lamps, and alloy wheels. Also on offer are interior comforts like a 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, rear parking camera, and 60:40 split rear seat.

With this facelift, Maruti has introduced two colour options: Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue. Maruti is also offering three dual-tone colour options, priced at Rs 13,000 over the Zeta and Alpha variants. If you want to further customise the Ignis, two customisation packs are also available.

The facelifted Ignis continues to rival the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 and the upcoming Tata HBX.

