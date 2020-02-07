Maruti Ignis Facelift Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020, Launch Soon

Published On Feb 07, 2020 11:48 AM By Sonny for Maruti Ignis 2020

Revised front fascia for the Nexa chain’s most affordable offering

Ignis facelift gets new front bumper, grille and fog lamp housing.

Powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options. Now with BS6 compliance

It gets the latest version of Maruti’s 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2020 Ignis will likely be launched by March 2020.

The Ignis has been the entry-level Maruti offering from the Nexa chain of dealerships. First launched here in 2017 with a mild update in 2019, the facelifted Ignis has made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2020.

It is powered by the same 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine that is tuned to an output of 83PS and 113Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual with the option of a 5-speed AMT as well. The facelifted Ignis gets a revised front fascia with a S-Presso -like front grille and a new bumper. It doesn’t get any noticeable changes to the side and rear profile. The new yellow colour spied earlier seems to have been given a miss for the Indian market but it does get new Turquoise Blue and Lucent Orange colour options.

It continues to be equipped with LED projector headlamps and DRLs, puddle lamps and alloy wheels. The interior comfort list includes the latest version of the SmartPlay studio with its 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, day-night IRVM, rear parking camera and 60:40 split rear seat. It also gets two new cosmetic customisation options called Acropolis and Scorcher.

The new Ignis will be launched in the coming weeks, expect a small premium in prices for the top-end variants. Bookings for the 2020 Ignis are now open at Nexa showrooms across the country. It continues to compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR , Tata Tiago, Datsun GO and Hyundai Santro .

