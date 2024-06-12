Published On Jun 12, 2024 01:20 PM By Ansh for Toyota Fortuner

The carmaker only has three diesel models in India: Fortuner, Hilux, and Innova Crysta

Toyota has many models on sale in India, some are its own products, and others are shared models with Maruti. But unlike its shared products that are petrol-only offerings, most of its own cars in India come with a diesel powertrain. Toyota has now updated the wait time of its diesel cars this June, and if you are planning to buy a Toyota diesel model, find out how long you’ll have to wait.

Model Waiting Period* Innova Crysta Around 6 months Hilux Around 1 month Fortuner Around 2 months

Average PAN-India Waiting Period

Out of all three diesel models, Hilux is available the earliest, followed by the Fortuner, which has an average wait time of 2 months. But, the Innova Crysta, on the other hand, will take some extra time to reach your garage, as its average waiting time is half a year.

Powertrain Details

Innova Crysta

Engine 2.4-litre diesel engine Power 150 PS Torque 343 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

The Innova Crysta comes only with a manual transmission and if you want an automatic one, you can go for the petrol-only Innova Hycross, which comes with a CVT option with its regular 2-litre petrol engine or an e-CVT gearbox with its petrol-hybrid setup.

Fortuner/Hilux

Engine 2.8-litre diesel engine Power 204 PS Torque 420 Nm, 500 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Both the Hilux and the Fortuner (including Fortuner Legender) get the same engine option with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) system. However, the Fortuner and the Fortuner Legender can be had with rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup as well.

Prices And Rivals

The Toyota Innova Crysta is priced from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.55 lakh, the Fortuner is priced from Rs 33.43 lakh to Rs 51.44 lakh, and the Hilux’s priced range between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh.

While the Innova Crysta is a premium alternative to the Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens, the Fortuner takes on the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian. The Hilux is positioned above the Isuzu V-Cross while being a pickup truck alternative to full-size SUVs including the Fortuner and Gloster.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These are the average PAN-India waiting periods of Toyota models provided by the carmaker. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Toyota dealership.

