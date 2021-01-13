You Might Have To Wait Till September 2021 To Buy The Nissan Magnite

Published On Jan 13, 2021 08:04 AM By Saransh for Nissan Magnite

People living in New Delhi will have to wait the longest for the new Nissan SUV

Official bookings for the SUV began on December 1, 2020

It gets a choice of two petrol engines along with manual and automatic transmission options.

It is offered in five variants: XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O).

Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Since Nissan launched the Magnite SUV on December 2, 2020, the sub-4m SUV has received a great response with over 30,000 bookings in just 30 days. Naturally, it commands a long waiting period. So, here’s how long you would have to wait for the new Magnite SUV in the following six metro cities:

Cities Waiting Period Delhi Up to 8 months Mumbai Up to 6 months Chennai Up to 6 months Kolkata Up to 3 months Bengaluru Up to 4 months Hyderabad Up to 4 months

*Waiting period may vary depending on the variant, engine and colour selected

While people living in Chennai might get the Magnite in three months, residents of Delhi could have to wait for up to eight months. Waiting periods in Bengaluru and Hyderabad go up to four months. In Mumbai and Chennai, the waiting periods go up to six months, depending on the variant.

The Nissan Magnite is available in five variants: XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O). Standard features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, adjustable front headrests, manual AC, and power windows.

In the higher variants, it gets electronic stability control, hill launch assist, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto AC with rear AC vents, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless mobile charging, air purifier, and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the Magnite can be had with two engine options: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (100PS/up to 160Nm). Both the engines are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard with an option of a CVT automatic with the turbo-petrol engine.

The Magnite is priced from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will take on the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

Also Read: Renault Kiger To Debut On January 28; Set To Rival Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Nexon And More

Read More on : Magnite Automatic