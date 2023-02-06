Modified On Feb 06, 2023 01:16 PM By Ansh for Volkswagen Virtus

While Virtus and Taigun get discounts on both MY22 and MY23 models, the Tiguan comes only with benefits on the former

Highest discount of up to Rs 85,000 is offered for Tiguan buyers.

Offers of up to Rs 65,000 can be had on the Taigun.

Benefits are different for model year 2022 (MY22) and MY23 units.

You can avail of these benefits till the end of this month.

With the start of February 2023, Volkswagen has come out with its monthly offers. All models from the German carmaker are available with some offers consisting of exchange benefits, loyalty benefits and cash discount/service value packages (SVP).

These model-wise offers are listed below:

Taigun

Offers MY22 MY23 Cash Discount/Service Value Package Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000 Loyalty Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000 Up to Rs 55,000

The above-mentioned MY22 discounts are for the 1.0-litre Topline manual variant; all the other variants get a lower exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

The MY23 offers listed in the table above are on the 1.0-litre Highline automatic variant. The other variants do not get the cash discount/service value package.

An ORVM support of Rs 15,000 is also available.

Prices for the Volkswagen Taigun range from Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 18.96 lakh.

Virtus

Offers MY22 MY23 Cash Discount/Service Value Package Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Loyalty Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 55,000

The total benefits for MY22 and MY23 models are the same.

MY22 1.5-litre GT Plus DSG variant only gets the loyalty discount.

Among the MY23 models, the 1.0-litre Topline automatic and the 1.5-litre GT Plus DSG only get a loyalty discount on offer. Also, the cash discount/service value package is available on the manual variants of the Highline and Topline trims.

Volkswagen has priced the Virtus from Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh.

Tiguan

Offers MY22 Cash Discount/ Service Value Package Up to Rs 85,000

The Tiguan can only be had with a service value package of up to Rs 85,000 or a cash discount of Rs 40,000.

This offer is applicable to the Exclusive edition as well.

The Tiguan has a price tag of Rs 33.50 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note:

The manual AC variants of the Highline trim of Taigun and Virtus get an additional discount of Rs 15,000.

These offers may vary based on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact your nearest Volkswagen dealer to get more information.

