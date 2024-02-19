Watch: The Correct Way To Close The Tata Punch EV Charging Lid

Modified On Feb 19, 2024 11:40 AM By Ansh for Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is the first Tata EV to get its charging port at the front, with a open-and-slide mechanism

The Tata Punch EV was launched earlier this year as Tata’s latest electric offering and as the first to be based on its new Acti.EV platform, it has much to offer. It comes with an EV specific design with Tata’s latest design elements over the regular Punch, a host of new features, and a claimed range of up to 421 km. However, one feature of Punch EV that stands out is the charging flap up front that opens sideways. If you own the Punch EV, you might be closing this flap the wrong way; watch how to do it properly here:

Closing The Charging Flap – The Right Way

As demonstrated above, the charging flap has a unique way of opening:it pops up and slides to the side. So, closing it involves tracing the same path back to its closed position. But while doing so, you might push or pull it from either edge, and this could lead to the charging flag not closing properly. The Punch EV will also notify you about this issue on the instrument cluster.

Hence, to close it securely with no edge bulging out, you need to hold the flap from the centre via the Tata logo, and then trace its path back to its closing position. This way, the sides are perfectly aligned with the grille, and the charging flap closes properly.

Powertrain

Much like other Tata EVs, the Punch EV comes with two powertrain options: a 25 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that churns out 82 PS and 114 Nm, and a 35 kWh battery pack with an electric motor that generates 122 PS and 190 Nm. The smaller battery pack offers a claimed range of 315 km, and the bigger one offers a claimed range of 421 km.

Features & Safety

The Punch EV is well-equipped, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof.

For passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

Price & Rivals

Tata has priced the Punch EV from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and it is a direct rival to the Citroen eC3. Meanwhile, it also serves as a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

