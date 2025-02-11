Watch: Hyundai Creta Electric Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Pick?

The Hyundai Creta Electric is available in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence

Hyundai’s most affordable electric offering in its current lineup, the Hyundai Creta Electric was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 with four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. These variants are priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

The variants come with either a 42 kWh or a 51.4 kWh battery pack option, each mated with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) electric motor. That said, the Creta Electric, like the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Creta, is packed to the brim with features including dual digital screens, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone auto AC. With such a variety of features and configurations, finding the right variant to suit your needs can be a bit confusing.

In the latest video on our CarDekho YouTube channel, we have detailed the variant-wise powertrain and features to make it easier for you to choose a variant that suits your needs while also catering to your budget. But before everything, we first talk about the variant-wise colour and battery pack options so that you can decide on that regard first. After that, we explain the variant-wise features which you can check out here:

Hyundai Creta Electric: Variant-wise Prices

Variant Medium Range (42 kWh) Long Range (51.4 kWh) Executive Rs 17.99 lakh – Smart Rs 19 lakh – Smart (O) Rs 19.50 lakh Rs 21.50 lakh Premium Rs 20 lakh – Excellence – Rs 23.50 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

The table suggests that the larger battery pack option is available only with the Smart (O) and Excellence variants. That said, do note that the prices do not include the cost of the 11 kW home charger, which is going to cost Rs 73,000 over the preferred variant’s price.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with two battery pack options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

Hyundai Creta Electric: Features And Safety

The Creta EV comes equipped with dual 10.25-inch digital screens (one each for the infotainment and instrumentation). It also features a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, dual-zone auto AC, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Other highlights include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic headlights, automatic wipers and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

In terms of safety, the Creta EV is provided with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It also comes with a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, offering features like adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation assist.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric competes with the likes of the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV. It will also lock horns with the Maruti e Vitara when it is launched in India.

