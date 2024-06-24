Watch: Did You Know About This Handy Feature Of The Mahindra XUV400?

Modified On Jun 24, 2024 02:01 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV400 EV

Its 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system has some simple but useful features for added daily convenience

The Mahindra XUV400 got a big update at the start of the year that refreshed the cabin with a plethora of new features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This infotainment unit with Adrenox connected car tech and wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. But there are even more practical conveniences on offer that we’ve demonstrated in the video below:

As shown in the video, the USB port in the central console of the XUV400 can be used for a USB flash drive as well, and it can read the data a lot like your computer. This includes the ability to open images or supported document formats saved on the USB, which could be copies of documents like your driving license, or other forms of identification or vehicle documents. It is especially useful for those who may forget their wallet or physical IDs when using the car for short journeys on errands. Other benefits of this functionality include the ability to playback video files as well which could be useful on long trips to entertain other passengers, especially kids.

Of course, like the video shows, never forget the basics of driving safety like using your seatbelt and not using your phone while driving.

XUV400: In Summary

The Mahindra electric SUV offers a range of up to 456 km from the larger 39.4kWh battery pack option. Its single electric motor drives the front wheels with a performance output of 150 PS and 310 Nm. Other comforts on board the the XUV400 include the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, sunroof, leatherette upholstery and wireless phone charging.

The safety feature kit offers up to six airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rearview camera.

Mahindra has currently priced the XUV400 EV from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Tata Nexon EV while being a more affordable option to the MG ZS EV.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV400 EV Automatic