Volkswagen To Showcase Its SUV Onslaught At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Jan 10, 2020 05:06 PM By Sonny

The German carmaker will be bringing petrol-only offerings to India from now on

Volkswagen has taken a bit of a backseat in the Indian automotive industry lately but the German carmaker is now gearing up for a bit of a comeback. At the Auto Expo 2020, Volkswagen will be showcasing four new SUV offerings alongside some BS6 updated models. The carmaker has already confirmed its plans of transforming itself into an SUV brand in the country. It will also be ditching its diesel engines for the BS6 era post-April 2020.

These are the four new SUVs that Volkswagen will be bringing to the Expo before launching them in India:

Volkswagen T-Cross

The T-Cross is Volkswagen’s smallest SUV offering yet but it is going to be the German carmaker’s big ticket at the Expo. It will be built locally, based on the MQB A0 IN platform, same as its Skoda counterpart, the Vision IN . The global model is based on the global-spec MQB A0 platform. It is expected to be powered by a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine when launched in early-2021. The T-Cross would be Volkswagen’s affordable compact SUV offering in India. It will be positioned below the T-Roc and rival SUVs such as the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The Tiguan Allspace is the extended wheelbase version of the Tiguan SUV that has been on sale in India since 2017. It now gets two added seats for the third row, making it a 7-seater SUV model. The current Tiguan’s 2.0-litre diesel engine will be replaced by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, likely with an output of 190PS and 230Nm with the 7-speed DSG automatic. The Allspace is not expected to feature any significant interior updates over the current Tiguan model. Volkswagen is likely to launch it in India around the BS6 deadline of April 2020.

Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc compact SUV is expected to be brought to India via the CBU route. As a result, it will likely be priced in the same range as the Jeep Compass mid-size SUV. In terms of exact proportions, the T-Roc is smaller than the likes of the Kia Seltos but has a sportier coupe-like roofline. It is also expected to get a well-equipped cabin with features like 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with embedded eSIM and internet connectivity, parking assist and panoramic sunroof. The T-Roc is expected to hit the market by mid-2020.

Volkswagen I.D. Crozz II Concept

Volkswagen will be bringing its all-electric crossover concept to the Auto Expo 2020 to preview its electrified future. The Crozz II features a coupe-like roofline with SUV-like ground clearance. Volkswagen is expected to launch the production-spec Crozz II in global markets later in the year but the concept model will be on display at the Expo. The concept’s AWD electric powertrain uses two electric motors and an 83kWh battery pack under the floor with an expected range of around 500km.