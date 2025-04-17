Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Vs Mercedes Benz GLA: Go For A Feature Loaded SUV Or The One With More Luxury?

Can a sporty Volkswagen offering challenge the brand prestige of a Mercedes-Benz SUV?

With the launch of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, a new contender has shown up to rival the entry-level luxury SUV offerings. We have already covered how it compares against the Audi Q3. In this report, we compare the performance, features and safety suite of the Tiguan R Line with the Mercedes-Benz GLA to see if the new VW makes sense or is it better to pick the Mercedes.

Price

Model Price (ex-showroom, pan India) Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Rs 49 lakh Mercedes Benz GLA Rs 50.80 lakh to Rs 55.80 lakh

While the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is offered as a fully loaded package with a single turbo-petrol engine, the Mercedes-Benz GLA comes in two variants: Progressive and AMG Line. The Mercedes also offers you an additional diesel engine option, something which you can’t get with the Volkswagen.

However, to keep it fair, we are only comparing the Tiguan R Line with the petrol-powered base variant of the GLA. Do note that the base variant of the GLA will be mentioned as GLA 200 further in the report as the Progressive variant comes with two engine choices, with the petrol variant dubbed as the GLA 200.

Powertrain

Specifications Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Mercedes Benz GLA 200 Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol Power 204 PS 163 PS Torque 320 Nm 270 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT Drivetrain All Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive 0-100 kmph 7.1 seconds* 8.9 seconds Top speed 229 kmph* 210 kmph

*these figures are of the globally available Tiguan R Line with the same engine specification

The Tiguan R Line comes with a larger 2-litre turbo petrol engine, which beats the GLA unit in every aspect.

The sporty Tiguan R Line comes with a significantly faster top speed and 0-100 kmph acceleration.

The VW offers Dynamic Chassis Control with the Tiguan R Line, which is not available on the Mercedes GLA 200.

Another aspect the VW does better than the Mercedes is the fact that the former offers all-wheel drive while the latter gets just front-wheel drive.

Dimensions

Dimensions Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Mercedes Benz GLA 200 Difference Length 4,539 mm 4412 mm 127 mm Width 1,859 mm 1834 mm 25 mm Height 1,656 mm 1616 mm 40 mm Wheelbase 2,680 mm 2729 mm 49 mm

While the Tiguan R Line is longer, wider and taller, it has a shorter wheelbase than the GLA 200. These figures can be interpreted as slightly more headroom and width in the Tiguan R Line and more legroom for the GLA 200.

Features

Features Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Mercedes Benz GLA 200 Exterior Automatic LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED Taillights

19-inch Alloy Wheels

Silver Roof Rails Adaptive LED headlights

LED DRLs

Adaptive LED Taillights

18-inch Alloy Wheels

Silver Roof Rails Interior Sports Seat

Leatherette Seat Upholstery

All Black Cabin Theme

Panoramic Sunroof Height and Length Adjustable Seats

Leatherette Seat Upholstery

Macchiato Beige or Anthracite Black Cabin Theme

Panoramic Sunroof Comfort and Convenience Triple Zone Auto AC

2 Wireless Phone Chargers

30 Colour Ambient Lighting

Drive modes

Front Seats With Massage Function And Heating

Paddle Shifters

Heads up display

Manual fore and aft adjustment with powered lumbar support Dual Zone Auto AC

Wireless Phone Charger

64 Colour Ambient Lighting

Drive Modes

Gesture Controlled Tailgate

Paddle Shifters

Cruise control

Powered ORVM

Air Filter

Digital Key

Powered front seats Infotainment 15-inch touchscreen

10.25 inch digital divers display

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8 speaker sound system

Steering Mounted Audio Controls 10.25 inch touchscreen

10.25 inch digital drivers display

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering Mounted Audio Controls

Connected Car Technology Safety 9 airbags

Rearview Camera

ABS With EBD

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

Parking Assist

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Level 2 ADAS 7 Airbags

360 degree camera

Parking assist

Active Brake Assist

Front and Rear Sensors

Emergency call system

Auto Dimming IRVM

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

While both models come with LED lighting elements, the GLA 200 offers adaptive highbeam assist. The Tiguan R Line, meanwhile, rides on larger alloy wheels than the GLA 200.

The Tiguan R Line comes with a single black cabin theme, while the GLA 200 comes with two themes: black or beige. The seats of the Mercedes-Benz can be adjusted in two dimensions and feature a memory function, which the Volkswagen offering does not have.

The Tiguan R Line comes with heated and massage function front seats, which are missing on the GLA 200, which in turn comes with a digital key, connected car tech and an air filter, which the former does not get. Although both models come with multi-zone auto AC and wireless phone charger, the Tiguan R Line comes with one extra of each over the GLA.

The Tiguan R Line comes with a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen display, while the GLA offers a 10.25-inch screen. Other aspects of the infotainment suite are similar among the two offerings.

The Tiguan R Line comes with 9 airbags, while the GLA 200 comes with 7. The Mercedes-Benz offering comes with front and rear parking sensors along with a 360-degree camera, which the VW model lacks. While other safety features are common, the Tiguan R Line comes with Level 2 ADAS which the GLA misses out on.

Which Is The Better Pick?

The choice between a Volkswagen Tiguan R Line or a Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 depends entirely on your needs. If you are looking for a performance-based SUV, you should consider the Tiguan R Line which comes with a more powerful engine.

However, you cannot deny the brand value and luxury quotient that the Mercedes GLA offers. It offers a less powerful engine, and in aspects such as tech and safety, the GLA lags behind the Tiguan R Line.

In short, the choice depends on you. If you are willing to shell out Rs 80,000 extra to get the brand value and a luxury experience, but have a downsized engine with lesser power, then the Mercedes does the job fine. However, if you don’t mind about brand value and want a fundamentally good car with all the features and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, the Tiguan R Line is definitely worth considering.

