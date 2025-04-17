All
    Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Vs Mercedes Benz GLA: Go For A Feature Loaded SUV Or The One With More Luxury?

    Modified On Apr 17, 2025 06:11 PM By Kartik

    Can a sporty Volkswagen offering challenge the brand prestige of a Mercedes-Benz SUV?

    With the launch of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, a new contender has shown up to rival the entry-level luxury SUV offerings. We have already covered how it compares against the Audi Q3. In this report, we compare the performance, features and safety suite of the Tiguan R Line with the Mercedes-Benz GLA to see if the new VW makes sense or is it better to pick the Mercedes. 

    Price 

    Model 

    Price (ex-showroom, pan India)

    Volkswagen Tiguan R Line 

    Rs 49 lakh 

    Mercedes Benz GLA

    Rs 50.80 lakh to Rs 55.80 lakh 

    While the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is offered as a fully loaded package with a single turbo-petrol engine, the Mercedes-Benz GLA comes in two variants: Progressive and AMG Line. The Mercedes also offers you an additional diesel engine option, something which you can’t get with the Volkswagen. 

    However, to keep it fair, we are only comparing the Tiguan R Line with the petrol-powered base variant of the GLA. Do note that the base variant of the GLA will be mentioned as GLA 200 further in the report as the Progressive variant comes with two engine choices, with the petrol variant dubbed as the GLA 200. 

    Powertrain 

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front

    Specifications

    Volkswagen Tiguan R Line 

    Mercedes Benz GLA 200 

    Engine

    2-litre turbo petrol 

    1.3-litre turbo petrol

    Power

    204 PS 

    163 PS 

    Torque

    320 Nm 

    270 Nm 

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT 

    7-speed DCT 

    Drivetrain

    All Wheel Drive 

    Front Wheel Drive 

    0-100 kmph 

    7.1 seconds* 

    8.9 seconds 

    Top speed 

    229 kmph*

    210 kmph

    *these figures are of the globally available Tiguan R Line with the same engine specification 

    • The Tiguan R Line comes with a larger 2-litre turbo petrol engine, which beats the GLA unit in every aspect. 

    • The sporty Tiguan R Line comes with a significantly faster top speed and 0-100 kmph acceleration. 

    • The VW offers Dynamic Chassis Control with the Tiguan R Line, which is not available on the Mercedes GLA 200. 

    • Another aspect the VW does better than the Mercedes is the fact that the former offers all-wheel drive while the latter gets just front-wheel drive. 

    Dimensions 

    Mercedes Benz GLA

    Dimensions

    Volkswagen Tiguan R Line 

    Mercedes Benz GLA 200

    Difference

    Length

    4,539 mm 

    4412 mm 

    • 127 mm

    Width

    1,859 mm 

    1834 mm 

    • 25 mm

    Height

    1,656 mm 

    1616 mm 

    • 40 mm 

    Wheelbase

    2,680 mm 

    2729 mm 

    • 49 mm 

    While the Tiguan R Line is longer, wider and taller, it has a shorter wheelbase than the GLA 200. These figures can be interpreted as slightly more headroom and width in the Tiguan R Line and more legroom for the GLA 200. 

    Also Check Out: Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Vs Audi Q3: Which Of These German SUVs Should You Consider For A Similar Price?

    Features 

    Features

    Volkswagen Tiguan R Line 

    Mercedes Benz GLA 200

    Exterior

    • Automatic LED headlights 

    • LED DRLs 

    • LED Taillights 

    • 19-inch Alloy Wheels 

    • Silver Roof Rails 

    • Adaptive LED headlights

    • LED DRLs

    • Adaptive LED Taillights 

    • 18-inch Alloy Wheels 

    • Silver Roof Rails 

    Interior

    • Sports Seat 

    • Leatherette Seat Upholstery 

    • All Black Cabin Theme

    • Panoramic Sunroof 

    • Height and Length Adjustable Seats 

    • Leatherette Seat Upholstery 

    • Macchiato Beige or Anthracite Black Cabin Theme

    • Panoramic Sunroof 

    Comfort and Convenience

    • Triple Zone Auto AC 

    • 2 Wireless Phone Chargers 

    • 30 Colour Ambient Lighting 

    • Drive modes 

    • Front Seats With Massage Function And Heating

    • Paddle Shifters 

    • Heads up display 

    • Manual fore and aft adjustment with powered lumbar support

    • Dual Zone Auto AC 

    • Wireless Phone Charger 

    • 64 Colour Ambient Lighting 

    • Drive Modes 

    • Gesture Controlled Tailgate 

    • Paddle Shifters 

    • Cruise control 

    • Powered ORVM 

    • Air Filter 

    • Digital Key 

    • Powered front seats 

    Infotainment

    • 15-inch touchscreen

    • 10.25 inch digital divers display 

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 

    • 8 speaker sound system 

    • Steering Mounted Audio Controls 

    • 10.25 inch touchscreen 

    • 10.25 inch digital drivers display 

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 

    • Steering Mounted Audio Controls 

    • Connected Car Technology 

    Safety

    • 9 airbags 

    • Rearview Camera 

    • ABS With EBD 

    • ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors 

    • Parking Assist 

    • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System 

    • Level 2 ADAS 

    • 7 Airbags 

    • 360 degree camera 

    • Parking assist 

    • Active Brake Assist 

    • Front and Rear Sensors 

    • Emergency call system 

    • Auto Dimming IRVM 

    • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System 
    • While both models come with LED lighting elements, the GLA 200 offers adaptive highbeam assist. The Tiguan R Line, meanwhile, rides on larger alloy wheels than the GLA 200. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Cabin

    • The Tiguan R Line comes with a single black cabin theme, while the GLA 200 comes with two themes: black or beige. The seats of the Mercedes-Benz can be adjusted in two dimensions and feature a memory function, which the Volkswagen offering does not have. 

    • The Tiguan R Line comes with heated and massage function front seats, which are missing on the GLA 200, which in turn comes with a digital key, connected car tech and an air filter, which the former does not get. Although both models come with multi-zone auto AC and wireless phone charger, the Tiguan R Line comes with one extra of each over the GLA. 

    • The Tiguan R Line comes with a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen display, while the GLA offers a 10.25-inch screen. Other aspects of the infotainment suite are similar among the two offerings. 

    • The Tiguan R Line comes with 9 airbags, while the GLA 200 comes with 7. The Mercedes-Benz offering comes with front and rear parking sensors along with a 360-degree camera, which the VW model lacks. While other safety features are common, the Tiguan R Line comes with Level 2 ADAS which the GLA misses out on. 

    Which Is The Better Pick? 

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rear

    The choice between a Volkswagen Tiguan R Line or a Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 depends entirely on your needs. If you are looking for a performance-based SUV, you should consider the Tiguan R Line which comes with a more powerful engine.

    However, you cannot deny the brand value and luxury quotient that the Mercedes GLA offers. It offers a less powerful engine, and in aspects such as tech and safety, the GLA lags behind the Tiguan R Line.

    In short, the choice depends on you. If you are willing to shell out Rs 80,000 extra to get the brand value and a luxury experience, but have a downsized engine with lesser power, then the Mercedes does the job fine. However, if you don’t mind about brand value and want a fundamentally good car with all the features and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, the Tiguan R Line is definitely worth considering.  

     

