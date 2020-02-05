Volkswagen Reveals New 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI Petrol Engines

Published On Feb 05, 2020 03:19 PM By Saransh

These engines will replace the 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine in the VW portfolio

The 1.0-litre TSI petrol is offered in two states of tune: 95PS/175Nm and 115PS/200Nm.

The 1.5-litre TSI has a power output of 150PS/250Nm.

Both engines are available with manual as well as DSG automatic options.

Volkswagen and Skoda have already confirmed that they won’t be selling diesel engines in India in the BS6 era, at least for the time being. So, to compensate for the departing diesel engines, VW has showcased new turbocharged petrol engines. Where the smaller cars will come with a 1.0-litre TSI unit, the larger cars are likely to be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI engine. Both these engines are already on offer in VW Group cars globally.

The 1.0-litre TSI is a 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine available in two states of tunes: 95PS/175Nm and 115PS/200Nm. Where the 95PS version can be had with a 5-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG, the 115PS version is offered with a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG. The 1.0-litre TSI unit will be launched in India soon. It will power cars like the Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento, and the Volkswagen Polo.

The 1.5-litre TSI, on the other hand, is a four-cylinder turbocharged engine. It makes 150PS and 250Nm and is offered with a choice of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG automatic. This engine will debut in India with the VW T-ROC, bookings for which are already underway. In the T-ROC, the 1.5-litre unit will be available with a 7-DSG only.

VW-Skoda will offer both these engines on their compact SUVs as well, which will go on sale in India in 2021. While VW will enter the compact SUV space with the Taigun-based SUV, Skoda will launch the production version of the Vision IN concept.

