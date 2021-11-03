Published On Nov 03, 2021 03:51 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen T-Roc

The SUV sits above the Taigun in the carmaker’s lineup and is a fully built import

The T-Roc was priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom India).

There’s no update regarding its return next year.

It was offered with the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) from the Taigun.

This premium SUV is slightly bigger than the Taigun, but the latter has a longer wheelbase.

The T-Roc’s added features like the digital driver’s display made it pricier than the top-spec Taigun by around Rs 4 lakh.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is sold out again, this time for the rest of 2021, and so VW has also stopped taking bookings for it. This despite the fact that the SUV was a fully-built import, carrying an expensive price tag of Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The T-Roc was powered by the Taigun’s 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and offered only the 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic). It also featured ACT (active cylinder technology) which improves fuel efficiency by shutting down two of the four cylinders based on your driving style.

It featured a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, dual-zone climate control, a fully digital instrument panel, ambient lighting, and LED headlamps. Safety was covered by six airbags, lane-keep assist, front collision alert, tyre pressure monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

Volkswagen is yet to confirm if the T-Roc will be available for sale in India again next year. The Taigun is a bit more affordable with a similar feature list, and is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The T-Roc was a competitor to the Jeep Compass and Skoda Karoq . However, in terms of size, it also takes on the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta .

