Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun Matte Edition Detailed In 5 Pics

The Matte edition of the compact SUV will however be available in limited numbers

Volkswagen recently revealed the Taigun Matte Edition at its annual conference, along with other new editions, variants, and colours. The special colour options are part of the ‘GT Limited Collection’ series and will be available only with the ‘Performance Line’ GT variants, from June 2023. If the Taigun in matte was your favourite of the bunch, here are five photos to explore the changes in detail:

The Matte Black Edition is available only with the top-spec GT trims of the Taigun. Its official name is “Carbon Steel Matt” and still gets chrome highlights. The bumper features red accents below the air dam and fog lamps.

The Matte edition gets red accents on the door panels as well, but not for their entire length. The ORVMs and door handles are finished in gloss black, while the ‘GT’ badging on the fender remains the same.

The matte grey contrasts well with the black cladding all over the SUV. The alloy wheel remains unchanged along with the red brake calipers, which are exclusive to the GT Line trim.

No changes at the back, save for the small red strip on the bumper and a gloss black roof spoiler. It continues with its connected LED tail lamps, chrome embellishment on the bumper, and a skid plate. The lighting elements contrast nicely against the matt paint body.

No changes have been made to the interior. It will carry all the bells and whistles of the GT line trims, including an electric sunroof, wireless charger, a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, six airbags, ESC, and a rear parking camera. The Matte edition could have benefitted from some special touches in the cabin which has a relatively bright dual-tone theme.

The Matte Edition will only be available with the GT variants that get a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). The Volkswagen Taigun currently retails from Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). We’re expecting the Matte Edition to command a marginal premium over the GT line trims it will be based on. In its current competition, the Hyundai Creta gets an all-black exterior shade, while the Seltos can also be had in a similar matte grey finish.

