The sportier version of the Hyundai Creta is set to be launched on March 11

These unofficial bookings can be made by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

As the launch is not far away, official bookings for the SUV might also open soon.

The Creta N-Line will come with some exterior design differences and a different cabin theme from the regular SUV.

It will get the same 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine but expect minor enhancements for a sportier drive.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Hyundai Creta N-Line is all set to be launched on March 11 but before Hyundai could announce that its bookings are open, some dealerships around the country have started taking unofficial orders for the compact SUV for a token amount of Rs 25,000. If you are planning to buy the sportier Hyundai Creta, you can check at your nearest Hyundai dealership if you can put your name on the order books, but first, you can know more about the Creta N-Line right here.

Design Differences

The Creta N-Line has already been spied and we know that it will come with a tweaked front grille, connected LED DRLs, and a chunkier front bumper. The Hyundai logo on the front will also be placed differently from the regular version. The rest of the design is more or less the same as the regular Creta, however, the N-Line will get some sporty red accents and its own design for the alloy wheels. It will also get a sportier rear bumper with a dual-tip exhaust.

Its cabin has not been spied in detail yet, but expect it to feature an all-black cabin theme with red accents, and “N-Line” badging on the steering wheel and the headrests.

Powertrain

Powering the Creta N-Line will be the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which is the most powerful turbo-petrol unit in this segment. This engine makes 160 PS and 253 Nm, and will most likely be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission (not offered with the regular Creta) or a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission).

Features & Safety

Its feature list will be the same as the higher variants of the Creta which gets dual-integrated 10.25-inch screens (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display). It will also be equipped with a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

For passenger safety, Hyundai will offer it with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX-child seat anchors, a 360-degree camera, and a host of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and auto emergency braking.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Creta N-Line is expected to be priced from Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and its closest rival will be the Kia Seltos X-Line variants along with the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line variants.

