Published On Jul 11, 2020 08:59 AM By Dhruv.A for MG Hector Plus

Expect the launch frequency to go even higher up in the coming months

Carmakers seem to have cottoned on to the new ‘normal.’ More than a couple of new cars like the Honda WR-V and Civic have been launched in the early half of this month. And at least four new models are scheduled to launch in the remaining half of the month, with three confirmed for a single week. Here’s a quick look at all the upcoming launches in July 2020.

MG Hector Plus: July 13

Expected Prices: Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19 lakh

Rivals: Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV500, Upcoming Tata Gravitas

MG’s third SUV for India, the Hector Plus, will be launched on 13 July. It gets an extra row of seating, captain seats for the second row and various cosmetic additions on the outside over the Hector. It will get the same powertrain options as the standard SUV. Additionally, it features a slightly updated interior and gets a hands-free trunk opening feature. For a detailed break up of its expected prices, click here.

Facelifted Hyundai Tucson: July 14

Expected Prices: Rs 19 lakh to Rs 27 lakh

Rivals: Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Skoda Karoq

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in February, the facelifted Tucson will now make its market debut on July 14. It gets a set of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines equipped with a 6-speed and a new 8-speed automatic transmission, respectively. Headlining features include all-LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment, wireless charger and an e-parking brake.

2020 Honda City: July 15

Expected Prices: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

Rivals: Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento

The fifth-gen City’s launch has been delayed by nearly three months due to the lockdown. But it’s finally going to launch on July 15. It gets both petrol and diesel engine options, and a generous equipment list that includes all-LED headlights, sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen, connected tech with Alexa support, six airbags and a blindspot monitor. Head here for expected prices and more.

Audi RS7: July 16

Expected Prices: Rs 1.5 crore

Rivals: BMW M5 and Porsche Panamera

Powered by a brute of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, this Audi sedan can churn out 600PS/800Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. You can book yours for just Rs 10 lakh ahead of its 16 July launch. It looks menacing yet offers dollops of practicality in that fun-filled package. Click here for further details.

Hyundai Venue iMT: Second half of July

Expected Prices: Rs 8.66 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh

Rivals: None; first in the segment to get iMT tech

Hyundai will soon offer an affordable remedy for that left leg stress in rush-hour traffic in the form of the Venue iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission). You’ll still have to use your left hand to shift the gears but your left leg will be completely free of work. Hyundai is likely to charge an acceptable premium (less than even an AMT) for this tech. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Apart from the launches, there’s the Nissan Magnite’s global unveil scheduled for 16 July.

