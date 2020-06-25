2020 Audi RS 7 Sportback Pre-launch Bookings Open

Published On Jun 25, 2020 05:41 PM By Rohit for Audi RS7

You can book the four-door coupé for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh

It’s powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine (600PS/800Nm).

Mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

It can go 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds and sprint up to 250kmph (electronically limited).

Expected to be priced at Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

It will rival the BMW M8 and Mercedes-Benz GT 63 4-Door.

Audi is likely to launch the second-gen RS 7 Sportback here in July. The German carmaker has now opened bookings for the four-door coupé for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh. It is also accepting bookings on its online sales platform where buyers get the option of customising their model. The new RS 7 Sportback can also be booked at all Audi dealerships.

Under the hood, it will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that puts out 600PS of power and 800Nm of torque. It will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Internationally, this setup comes mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system for additional torque. The RS 7 Sportback will be offered with an all-wheel-drive system. It is claimed to do the 0-100kmph sprint in 3.6 seconds and max out at 250kmph (electronically limited).

Up front, the second-gen RS 7 Sportback gets a big grille flanked by the LED headlamps and huge air dams in the bumper. When viewed from the side, what draws your attention are its massive 21-inch alloy wheels that fill up the wheel arches as well as the swooping roofline. The RS 7 Sportback features blacked-out front grille, air dams and ORVMs. At the rear, it gets connected tail lamps and a sportier skid plate with dual exhaust tips.

The 2020 RS 7 Sportback will feature ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, twin-screen central console, and an optional heads-up display. It will also get RS sports seats with Alcantara upholstery.

Audi will be offering the 2020 RS 7 Sportback via the CBU (completely built unit) route. It is expected to be priced at Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) with deliveries slated to begin from August. Audi’s four-door coupé will take on the likes of the BMW M8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4-Door.