Unseen Video: How Did They Rescue This Hyundai Venue From A Deep Well?

An entire SUV was swallowed whole by a sinkhole that appeared in a Mumbai residency after heavy rainfall. The story--thankfully--didn't end there

By now, you may have seen the viral video of a Hyundai Venue being swallowed by a sinkhole after the road where it was parked caved in after heavy rainfall. The unfortunate incident happened in the parking lot of a residential society in Ghatkopar in eastern Mumbai. But the sub-4m SUV was retrieved from the deep well in a rescue operation that lasted well into the night on June 13. Watch the embedded video to find out what happened, what caused the sinkhole, and how the Venue was recovered.

The video starts when the front of the car is submerged all the way up to the B-pillar. While you notice the taillamps to be on, it is reassuring to know that there was no one inside the SUV. The brake lights indicate that water had probably caused the car's electronic systems to malfunction by this time.

According to a letter from the Ghatkopar Traffic Department that was issued to the car owner, the Venue had fallen into an old well that had been covered many years ago with reinforced cement concrete (RCC). Heavy rainfall caused the groundwater level to rise all the way up to the surface, and the RCC covering the well gave way under the weight of the SUV.

The asbestos awning that you see in the video covers about half of the old well. The part that was uncovered by the awning was the exact spot where the sinkhole formed. This place was used by residents of the Ramniwas society to park their vehicles, and you can see other cars parked in the vicinity.

It takes no time for the SUV to be completely submerged in water, and it vanishes, leaving nothing but air bubbles that linger momentarily on the surface of the muddy water. Watch from 0:26 for the rescue operation that begins when the well is drained of much of its water.

The rescue crew attached a pair of steel cables to the rear end of the Hyundai Venue that lies upside down at the bottom of the well. While the sinkhole was only slightly wider than the Venue, the well is large enough to accommodate the entire SUV length-wise. With tow ropes attached to the rear axle, the crane manages to pull the Venue out through the same hole where it was sunk.

The 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels indicate that this Hyundai Venue is the SX trim or higher, equipped with Hyundai’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

What happened with this Hyundai Venue was an accident, and it is hard to say whether it could have been avoided. Nonetheless, the monsoon months do bring along their own set of challenges. While there is no sure-shot way of safeguarding your car from a sinkhole, look for cracks developing in the road surface where you’ve parked. Covered spaces with concrete floors and good drainage are ideal for parking, while it’s best to avoid muddy, waterlogged lots.

As for this Venue’s unfortunate mishap, we hope that the authorities will fill up the sinkhole once again and mark it with visible warnings about the deep well below.

We at CarDekho would once again request our readers to follow all safety and traffic protocols and take proper care of their vehicles, especially during this part of the year.

