Toyota’s Entry-level Hatchback And SUV Get Dearer By Up To Rs 34,000

Modified On May 06, 2021 06:03 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

The Glanza and Urban Cruiser have joined the list of Toyota models affected by a price revision

Toyota has increased the prices of the Glanza by up to Rs 34,000.

The Urban Cruiser’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 13,000.

The Glanza is now priced from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.

Toyota retails the Urban Cruiser between Rs 8.63 lakh and Rs 11.41 lakh.

While Toyota initiated a price increment in early April , it had excluded a few models, including the Glanza and Urban Cruiser. Now, the prices of the hatchback and the sub-4m SUV have been increased as well. Here’s a look at the updated prices:

Toyota Glanza

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G MT Rs 7.18 lakh Rs 7.34 lakh +Rs 16,000 G MT mild hybrid Rs 7.65 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh +Rs 34,000 V MT Rs 7.90 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh +Rs 20,000 G CVT Rs 8.38 lakh Rs 8.54 lakh +Rs 16,000 V CVT Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.30 lakh +Rs 20,000

Maximum price hike of Rs 34,000 is applicable to the G MT mild-hybrid variant.

Other variants have become costlier by up to Rs 20,000.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Mid MT Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 8.63 lakh +Rs 13,000 High MT Rs 9.25 lakh Rs 9.38 lakh +Rs 13,000 Premium MT Rs 9.85 lakh Rs 9.91 lakh +Rs 6,000 Mid AT Rs 9.90 lakh Rs 9.93 lakh +Rs 3,000 High AT Rs 10.75 lakh Rs 10.78 lakh +Rs 3,000 Premium AT Rs 11.35 lakh Rs 11.41 lakh +Rs 6,000

The two most affordable variants of the Urban Cruiser see the maximum increment of Rs 13,000.

Toyota has hiked the prices of other variants of the Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 6,000.

Toyota has equipped the hatchback with a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine (90PS/113Nm) mated to a 5-speed MT, and a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/113Nm) paired with a 5-speed MT or CVT.

The Urban Cruiser, on the other hand, gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine (paired with either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic) developing 105PS and 138Nm. The torque converter gearbox, which comes with the mild-hybrid system, is available with all variants.

Now, only the prices of the Yaris and Vellfire remain unchanged. We aren’t sure if the carmaker will revise prices in the coming days.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

