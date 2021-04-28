New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Spied Undisguised. Will It Come To India?

Modified On Apr 28, 2021 10:26 AM By Rohit for Toyota Land Cruiser

The new-gen SUV retains the typical boxy stance but gets modern touches including sleek LED headlamps and a big front grille

Toyota to reveal the new-gen Land Cruiser later this year.

It is expected to get a larger touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, and connected car tech.

The new-gen model could come with a V6, instead of the previously offered V8, and a hybrid variant later.

If launched in India, its only competitor will be the Lexus LX.

India’s stint with Toyota’s Land Cruiser ended in April 2020 with the BS6 norms resulting in the SUV’s discontinuation. However, Toyota is set to launch a new generation of the SUV in international markets and it has now been spied ahead of its reveal.

The new-gen model retains the SUV’s boxy stance but it is more muscular-looking than before. Its front profile is seen with a large grille, with horizontal slats flanked by sleek LED headlamps and a chunky front bumper housing the fog lamps. The SUV’s massive stance and flared wheel arches are more evident when viewed from the sides. At the rear, it gets an upright tailgate with LED tail lamps.

While the technical specifications haven’t been revealed yet, we expect the SUV to come with multiple powertrains, with the possibility of the previously offered 4.5-litre (265PS/650Nm) V8 being replaced by a V6. Toyota could also introduce a hybrid variant at a later stage.

The new-gen Land Cruiser is expected to come with a large touchscreen infotainment system (likely 12.3-inches), a new steering wheel, a single-pane sunroof, connected car tech, and possibly ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) tech.

Toyota will reveal the Land Cruiser towards the end of 2021 but whether it will come to India remains to be seen, given the previous gen’s poor sales run. The new-gen model may be costlier than the outgoing version priced at Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom). Its only rival in India is the Lexus LX.

Image Source