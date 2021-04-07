Select Toyota Models Get Costlier By Up to Rs 1.18 Lakh
The price hike is applicable to select models, including the facelifted Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Camry
Toyota has increased the prices of the facelifted Innova Crysta uniformly by Rs 26,000.
It is now priced from Rs 16.52 lakh to Rs 24.59 lakh.
Prices of the facelifted Fortuner have gone up uniformly by Rs 36,000.
The Fortuner Legender costs Rs 72,000 more than its launch price.
The Camry is now priced at Rs 40.59 lakh, up by Rs 1.18 lakh than before.
Toyota is the latest carmaker to have hiked prices in April 2021. However, only select models, including the facelifted Innova Crysta and Fortuner have been affected by the increment. Let’s take a look at the revised model-wise price list:
Toyota Innova Crysta
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 16.26 lakh/ Rs 16.31 lakh
|
Rs 16.52 lakh/ Rs 16.57 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 17.62 lakh/ Rs 17.67 lakh
|
Rs 17.88 lakh/ Rs 17.93 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
VX MT 7-seater
|
Rs 19.70 lakh
|
Rs 19.96 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
ZX AT 7-seater
|
Rs 22.48 lakh
|
Rs 22.74 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 16.64 lakh/ Rs 16.69 lakh
|
Rs 16.90 lakh/ Rs 16.95 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 17.95 lakh/ Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 18.21 lakh/ Rs 18.26 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.07 lakh/ Rs 18.12 lakh
|
Rs 18.33 lakh/ Rs 18.38 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 19.38 lakh/ Rs 19.43 lakh
|
Rs 19.64 lakh/ Rs 19.69 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 21.59 lakh/ Rs 21.64 lakh
|
Rs 21.85 lakh/ Rs 21.90 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
ZX MT 7-seater
|
Rs 23.13 lakh
|
Rs 23.39 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
|
ZX AT 7-seater
|
Rs 24.33 lakh
|
Rs 24.59 lakh
|
+Rs 26,000
Toyota has hiked the prices of both the petrol- and diesel-powered variants of the Innova Crysta uniformly by Rs 26,000.
Until March 2021, all variants were offered at launch prices, except for the diesel-powered second-to-base G+ variant whose prices were hiked by Rs 3,000 sometime after the launch.
Toyota Fortuner
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
4x2 MT
|
Rs 29.98 lakh
|
Rs 30.34 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
4x2 AT
|
Rs 31.57 lakh
|
Rs 31.93 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
4x2 MT
|
Rs 32.48 lakh
|
Rs 32.84 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
4x2 AT
|
Rs 34.84 lakh
|
Rs 35.20 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
4x4 MT
|
Rs 35.14 lakh
|
Rs 35.50 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
4x4 AT
|
Rs 37.43 lakh
|
Rs 37.79 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
Legender 4x2 AT
|
Rs 37.58 lakh
|
Rs 38.30 lakh
|
+Rs 72,000
The prices of the standard Fortuner have gone up uniformly by Rs 36,000.
Toyota has hiked the Fortuner Legender’s asking price by Rs 72,000.
All variants, including the Legender, were available at launch prices until the end of March 2021.
Toyota Camry
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Camry Hybrid
|
Rs 39.41 lakh
|
Rs 40.59 lakh
|
+Rs 1.18 lakh
Toyota has upped the Camry Hybrid’s price by Rs 1.18 lakh, which is the highest increase in this price revision.
As of now, the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Yaris, and Vellfire are unaffected by the price revision. We aren’t sure if the carmaker would revise their prices in the coming days.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
