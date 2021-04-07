Select Toyota Models Get Costlier By Up to Rs 1.18 Lakh

Published On Apr 07, 2021 12:13 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

The price hike is applicable to select models, including the facelifted Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Camry

Toyota has increased the prices of the facelifted Innova Crysta uniformly by Rs 26,000.

It is now priced from Rs 16.52 lakh to Rs 24.59 lakh.

Prices of the facelifted Fortuner have gone up uniformly by Rs 36,000.

The Fortuner Legender costs Rs 72,000 more than its launch price.

The Camry is now priced at Rs 40.59 lakh, up by Rs 1.18 lakh than before.

Toyota is the latest carmaker to have hiked prices in April 2021. However, only select models, including the facelifted Innova Crysta and Fortuner have been affected by the increment. Let’s take a look at the revised model-wise price list:

Toyota Innova Crysta

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 16.26 lakh/ Rs 16.31 lakh Rs 16.52 lakh/ Rs 16.57 lakh +Rs 26,000 GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 17.62 lakh/ Rs 17.67 lakh Rs 17.88 lakh/ Rs 17.93 lakh +Rs 26,000 VX MT 7-seater Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 19.96 lakh +Rs 26,000 ZX AT 7-seater Rs 22.48 lakh Rs 22.74 lakh +Rs 26,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 16.64 lakh/ Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 16.90 lakh/ Rs 16.95 lakh +Rs 26,000 G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 17.95 lakh/ Rs 18 lakh Rs 18.21 lakh/ Rs 18.26 lakh +Rs 26,000 GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.07 lakh/ Rs 18.12 lakh Rs 18.33 lakh/ Rs 18.38 lakh +Rs 26,000 GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 19.38 lakh/ Rs 19.43 lakh Rs 19.64 lakh/ Rs 19.69 lakh +Rs 26,000 VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 21.59 lakh/ Rs 21.64 lakh Rs 21.85 lakh/ Rs 21.90 lakh +Rs 26,000 ZX MT 7-seater Rs 23.13 lakh Rs 23.39 lakh +Rs 26,000 ZX AT 7-seater Rs 24.33 lakh Rs 24.59 lakh +Rs 26,000

Toyota has hiked the prices of both the petrol- and diesel-powered variants of the Innova Crysta uniformly by Rs 26,000.

Until March 2021, all variants were offered at launch prices, except for the diesel-powered second-to-base G+ variant whose prices were hiked by Rs 3,000 sometime after the launch.

Toyota Fortuner

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 MT Rs 29.98 lakh Rs 30.34 lakh +Rs 36,000 4x2 AT Rs 31.57 lakh Rs 31.93 lakh +Rs 36,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 MT Rs 32.48 lakh Rs 32.84 lakh +Rs 36,000 4x2 AT Rs 34.84 lakh Rs 35.20 lakh +Rs 36,000 4x4 MT Rs 35.14 lakh Rs 35.50 lakh +Rs 36,000 4x4 AT Rs 37.43 lakh Rs 37.79 lakh +Rs 36,000 Legender 4x2 AT Rs 37.58 lakh Rs 38.30 lakh +Rs 72,000

The prices of the standard Fortuner have gone up uniformly by Rs 36,000.

Toyota has hiked the Fortuner Legender’s asking price by Rs 72,000.

All variants, including the Legender, were available at launch prices until the end of March 2021.

Toyota Camry

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Camry Hybrid Rs 39.41 lakh Rs 40.59 lakh +Rs 1.18 lakh

Toyota has upped the Camry Hybrid’s price by Rs 1.18 lakh, which is the highest increase in this price revision.

As of now, the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Yaris, and Vellfire are unaffected by the price revision. We aren’t sure if the carmaker would revise their prices in the coming days.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

