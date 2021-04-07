  • Login / Register
Select Toyota Models Get Costlier By Up to Rs 1.18 Lakh

Published On Apr 07, 2021 12:13 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

The price hike is applicable to select models, including the facelifted Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Camry

  • Toyota has increased the prices of the facelifted Innova Crysta uniformly by Rs 26,000.

  • It is now priced from Rs 16.52 lakh to Rs 24.59 lakh.

  • Prices of the facelifted Fortuner have gone up uniformly by Rs 36,000.

  • The Fortuner Legender costs Rs 72,000 more than its launch price.

  • The Camry is now priced at Rs 40.59 lakh, up by Rs 1.18 lakh than before.

Toyota is the latest carmaker to have hiked prices in April 2021. However, only select models, including the facelifted Innova Crysta and Fortuner have been affected by the increment. Let’s take a look at the revised model-wise price list:

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 16.26 lakh/ Rs 16.31 lakh

Rs 16.52 lakh/ Rs 16.57 lakh

+Rs 26,000

GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 17.62 lakh/ Rs 17.67 lakh

Rs 17.88 lakh/ Rs 17.93 lakh

+Rs 26,000

VX MT 7-seater

Rs 19.70 lakh

Rs 19.96 lakh

+Rs 26,000

ZX AT 7-seater

Rs 22.48 lakh

Rs 22.74 lakh

+Rs 26,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 16.64 lakh/ Rs 16.69 lakh

Rs 16.90 lakh/ Rs 16.95 lakh

+Rs 26,000

G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 17.95 lakh/ Rs 18 lakh

Rs 18.21 lakh/ Rs 18.26 lakh

+Rs 26,000

GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.07 lakh/ Rs 18.12 lakh

Rs 18.33 lakh/ Rs 18.38 lakh

+Rs 26,000

GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 19.38 lakh/ Rs 19.43 lakh

Rs 19.64 lakh/ Rs 19.69 lakh

+Rs 26,000

VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 21.59 lakh/ Rs 21.64 lakh

Rs 21.85 lakh/ Rs 21.90 lakh

+Rs 26,000

ZX MT 7-seater

Rs 23.13 lakh

Rs 23.39 lakh

+Rs 26,000

ZX AT 7-seater

Rs 24.33 lakh

Rs 24.59 lakh

+Rs 26,000

  • Toyota has hiked the prices of both the petrol- and diesel-powered variants of the Innova Crysta uniformly by Rs 26,000.

  • Until March 2021, all variants were offered at launch prices, except for the diesel-powered second-to-base G+ variant whose prices were hiked by Rs 3,000 sometime after the launch.

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

4x2 MT

Rs 29.98 lakh

Rs 30.34 lakh

+Rs 36,000

4x2 AT

Rs 31.57 lakh

Rs 31.93 lakh

+Rs 36,000

Diesel

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

4x2 MT

Rs 32.48 lakh

Rs 32.84 lakh

+Rs 36,000

4x2 AT

Rs 34.84 lakh

Rs 35.20 lakh

+Rs 36,000

4x4 MT

Rs 35.14 lakh

Rs 35.50 lakh

+Rs 36,000

4x4 AT

Rs 37.43 lakh

Rs 37.79 lakh

+Rs 36,000

Legender 4x2 AT

Rs 37.58 lakh

Rs 38.30 lakh

+Rs 72,000

  • The prices of the standard Fortuner have gone up uniformly by Rs 36,000.

  • Toyota has hiked the Fortuner Legender’s asking price by Rs 72,000.

  • All variants, including the Legender, were available at launch prices until the end of March 2021.

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Camry Hybrid

Rs 39.41 lakh

Rs 40.59 lakh

+Rs 1.18 lakh

  • Toyota has upped the Camry Hybrid’s price by Rs 1.18 lakh, which is the highest increase in this price revision. 

As of now, the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Yaris, and Vellfire are unaffected by the price revision. We aren’t sure if the carmaker would revise their prices in the coming days.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Toyota Camry
