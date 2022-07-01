Published On Jul 01, 2022 09:00 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

Instead, the Toyota Hyryder takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kushaq from a segment above

Hyryder’s rivals include the Kia Seltos, VW Taigun and MG Astor.

There has been some confusion that it is the replacement of the existing Urban Cruiser, clearly it is NOT!

The Hyryder is about 4.3-metres long, similar to the Creta and Seltos, Urban Cruiser/Brezza are sub-4-metre SUVs.

The ‘Urban Cruiser’ is Toyota’s family name for high-riding vehicles.

It is yet to be known when Toyota will launch the rebadged Urban Cruiser based on the 2022 Maruti Brezza.

As it happens, some are mistaking it as the replacement for the Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV, as in Toyota’s new version of the recently launched 2022 Maruti Brezza. We can clearly rule out such confusion as it’s NOT.

Confusion Simplified!

The biggest confusion might be due to the Toyota SUV’s name and the timing of its introduction. Yes, the Urban Cruiser is the name of the rebadged version of the previous generation Maruti Brezza and the confusion came to be due to the subsequent introduction of the new Brezza and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. However, the Hyryder is a bigger SUV and sits a segment above when compared to the existing Urban Cruiser and 2022 Brezza.

Different Dimensions

Model Toyota Hyryder Maruti Brezza/Urban Cruiser Hyundai Creta Skoda Kushaq Length 4365mm 3995mm 4300mm 4221mm Width 1795mm 1790mm 1790mm 1760mm Height 1635mm 1685mm 1635mm 1612mm Wheelbase 2600mm 2500mm 2610mm 2651mm

In terms of dimensions, the Hyryder is over 4.3 metres long, which is similar to the Creta, Seltos, and other compact SUVs. As for the Brezza and the existing Urban Cruiser, they’re subcompact SUVs, under four metres long.

More Premium Offering Too

Besides, the Hyryder is much more premium compared to the new Brezza and Urban Cruiser, both in terms of interior space, quality and number of features. A panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats and all-four disc brakes are some of the features that the Hyryder gets over the Brezza.

USP is The Strong-hybrid Technology

The Toyota Hyryder’s main USP is its self-charging strong-hybrid technology. It gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, which offers a combined output of 116PS. There’s an e-CVT (single-speed transmission) which sends the drive to the front wheels. While the ARAI-claimed figures are yet to be revealed, Toyota states that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will deliver around 26-28kmpl.

Shares The Mild-Hybrid Petrol Engine With Brezza, but there’s a catch!

It does share its 103PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with the Brezza, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic based on the variant chosen. However, there’s one big difference. No compact SUV or subcompact SUV gets AWD (all-wheel drive), which is an option on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Maruti’s Version Of The Toyota Hyryder Coming Soon

Maruti will also reveal its version of the Hyryder in the coming weeks. It will share the platform, powertrains, and even the self-charging strong hybrid technology with the Hyryder, as both SUVs are co-developed by Toyota and Suzuki. This SUV will also sit a segment above the new Brezza and is likely to be called the Vitara.

The Toyota Hyryder is expected to go on sale towards the end of August, with prices likely to start from around Rs 9.5 lakh (onwards). Its prices will coincide with the top variants of the new Brezza (and the Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV).

