Toyota Hyryder Strong Hybrid To Be Cheaper Than Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid

Published On Jul 22, 2022 11:13 AM By Sonny for Toyota Hyryder

It would become the primary choice between the two compact SUVs for those looking to get the strong-hybrid powertrain on a strict budget

The recently unveiled Grand Vitara is Maruti’s version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Both Maruti and Toyota cars will be available with the same mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrains. Despite their many similarities, in terms of performance and features, it seems like the strong hybrid powertrain will be more accessible with Toyota SUV than with the Maruti counterpart.

How will the Hyryder hybrid be more affordable?

In the case of shared models between Maruti and Toyota, the variant-wise break-up of feature sets is usually identical. The same is the case with the Hyryder and the Grand Vitara which will be offered in four trims each.

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s Four Trims To Get The Following Features

Toyota’s variants are named E, S, G and V, while the Maruti uses the Nexa lineup’s typical badges, as in Sigma, Zeta, Delta and Alpha, with hybrid variants distinguished by a ‘+’ suffix.

The Toyota Hyryder offers the strong hybrid option from the one-above-base ‘S’ trim. Meanwhile, the Maruti Grand Vitara offers it from the one-below-top Zeta+ variant. Therefore, the Hyryder’s strong hybrid variant will have a lower entry price than that of the Grand Vitara.

What will you get with the entry-level Toyota hybrid SUV?

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder S strong-hybrid trim will miss out on features like auto LED projector headlamps, rear washer and wiper, (front) side and curtain airbags, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system compared to its G trim and the Grand Vitara’s Zeta+ trim. It still gets the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch digital driver display, cruise control, auto AC, and a rear parking camera.

Related: Maruti Grand Vitara Vs Toyota Hyryder - All Differences In 10 Pics

Why go for the hybrid?

One of the key advantages of the self hybrid technology is the increased fuel economy and performance. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor for a combined output of 116PS and 141Nm with an e-CVT gearless transmission. That’s more grunt than the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid’s peak output of 102PS and 135Nm, which are the lowest figures in the compact SUV space.

Maruti claims a fuel economy figure of 27.97kmpl for the Grand Vitara strong-hybrid, 7kmpl more than the mild-hybrid alternative with the automatic transmission. The Toyota Hyryder, essentially being the same SUV underneath, will offer near identical efficiency figures. Since these strong-hybrids can run purely on electric power for short distances in the city, expect the figure to reach around 30kmpl in stop and go traffic.

Toyota Hyryder expected launch

The Toyota Hyryder is expected to be introduced in the second half of August, while the Maruti Grand Vitara should arrive in early September. Both SUVs are expected to have a starting price of Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.