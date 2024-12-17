All
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV vs Maruti eVX: Key Specifications Compared

Published On Dec 17, 2024 06:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti eVX

While both the electric SUVs have similar dimensions and powertrain specifications, they still differ in terms of design

Toyota recently unveiled the production version of its Urban Cruiser electric SUV globally, which is essentially a rebadged version of the upcoming Maruti eVX (globally called the Suzuki e-Vitara). Like other shared Toyota-Maruti models, the two electric SUVs differ in design, but their specifications remain similar. Let’s compare their key specifications on paper.

Dimensions

Model

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Maruti eVX

Difference

Length

4285 mm

4275 mm

+ 10 mm

Width

1800 mm 

1800 mm

No difference

Height

1640 mm 

1635 mm

+ 5 mm

Wheelbase

2700 mm 

2700 mm

No difference

Toyota Urban Cruiser Front

  • Toyota’s electric SUV is 10 mm longer and 5 mm taller than the Maruti eVX.

  • However, the width and the wheelbase of both EVs remain the same.

Maruti eVX Revealed Globally As The Suzuki e Vitara, India Launch Soon

  • Both Toyota and Maruti electric SUVs can accommodate up to five people.

Also Check Out: Watch: How Much Luggage You Can Fit Inside The Boot Of The 2024 Honda Amaze

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Model

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV/ Maruti eVX (Suzuki e-Vitara)

Variant

FWD (Front-wheel-drive)

FWD (Front-wheel-drive)

AWD (All-wheel-drive)

Battery Pack

49 kWh

61 kWh

61 kWh

Power

144 PS

174 PS

184 PS

Torque

189 Nm

189 Nm

300 Nm

Toyota Urban Cruiser Charging Port

  • While there's a slight difference between the two EVs in terms of dimensions, their battery pack and electric motor specifications remain the same.

  • Both automakers have still not revealed the claimed driving range of their respective models, but based on the sizes of their battery packs, these electric SUVs could deliver a range of around 550 km.

Disclaimer: The specifications for both models are for their global-spec versions, and may vary in India.

Expected Price & Rivals

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Maruti eVX

Rs 23 lakh onwards

Rs 22 lakh onwards

Prices are ex-showroom

The Maruti eVX is expected to arrive on our shores by early 2025, while its Toyota counterpart could be launched here by the end of next year. Both of these EVs will take on the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9e, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti eVX

Read Full News

We need your city to customize your experience