Toyota Urban Cruiser EV vs Maruti eVX: Key Specifications Compared

Published On Dec 17, 2024 06:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti eVX

While both the electric SUVs have similar dimensions and powertrain specifications, they still differ in terms of design

Toyota recently unveiled the production version of its Urban Cruiser electric SUV globally, which is essentially a rebadged version of the upcoming Maruti eVX (globally called the Suzuki e-Vitara). Like other shared Toyota-Maruti models, the two electric SUVs differ in design, but their specifications remain similar. Let’s compare their key specifications on paper.

Dimensions

Model Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Maruti eVX Difference Length 4285 mm 4275 mm + 10 mm Width 1800 mm 1800 mm No difference Height 1640 mm 1635 mm + 5 mm Wheelbase 2700 mm 2700 mm No difference

Toyota’s electric SUV is 10 mm longer and 5 mm taller than the Maruti eVX.

However, the width and the wheelbase of both EVs remain the same.

Both Toyota and Maruti electric SUVs can accommodate up to five people.

Also Check Out: Watch: How Much Luggage You Can Fit Inside The Boot Of The 2024 Honda Amaze

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Model Toyota Urban Cruiser EV/ Maruti eVX (Suzuki e-Vitara) Variant FWD (Front-wheel-drive) FWD (Front-wheel-drive) AWD (All-wheel-drive) Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS 184 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm 300 Nm

While there's a slight difference between the two EVs in terms of dimensions, their battery pack and electric motor specifications remain the same.

Both automakers have still not revealed the claimed driving range of their respective models, but based on the sizes of their battery packs, these electric SUVs could deliver a range of around 550 km.

Disclaimer: The specifications for both models are for their global-spec versions, and may vary in India.

Expected Price & Rivals

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Maruti eVX Rs 23 lakh onwards Rs 22 lakh onwards

Prices are ex-showroom

The Maruti eVX is expected to arrive on our shores by early 2025, while its Toyota counterpart could be launched here by the end of next year. Both of these EVs will take on the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9e, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.