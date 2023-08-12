Toyota Rumion Gets 5 Shades In Its Colour Palette

Published On Aug 12, 2023 10:01 AM By Ansh

Bookings for the Rumion are expected to open soon and its prices will come out in the festive season

Toyota Rumion Colour Options

  • It gets fewer colour options than the Maruti Ertiga.

  • Gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and a CNG powertrain.

  • Features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, up to four airbags and a rear parking camera.

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The India-spec Toyota Rumion MPV has made its debut which is just a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. While its bookings are not open yet, most of its details have been revealed including its colour options. The Toyota Rumion will be offered in five monotone shades, and you can have a look at them here:

Colour Options

Toyota Rumion Spunky Blue

Spunky Blue

Toyota Rumion Rustic Brown

Rustic Brown

Toyota Rumion Iconic Grey

Iconic Grey

Toyota Rumion Cafe White

Cafe White

Toyota Rumion Enticing Silver

Enticing Silver

Toyota Rumion Cabin

On the inside, it gets a beige and brown dual-tone cabin with wooden inserts on the dashboard and doors.

Compared to the donor model, the Ertiga, it misses out on the choice of red and black exterior colours.

Powertrain Details

Toyota Rumion

Being a rebadged version of the Ertiga, it will use the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine churns out 103PS and 137Nm and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. 

There will also be a CNG option with the same engine. In CNG mode, this petrol unit will generate 88PS and 121.5Nm, and will only be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Features & Safety

Toyota Rumion Features

Inside the Toyota Rumion, you’ll find a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, paddle shifters and cruise control.

In terms of safety, it will come with up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist, hill hold assist, rear parking camera and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Price & Rivals

Toyota Rumion

Prices for the Rumion will be revealed later this year around the festive season and are expected to start from around Rs 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will be a direct rival to the Maruti Ertiga while being an affordable alternative to the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Ansh
