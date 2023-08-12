Published On Aug 12, 2023 10:01 AM By Ansh for Toyota Rumion

Bookings for the Rumion are expected to open soon and its prices will come out in the festive season

It gets fewer colour options than the Maruti Ertiga.

Gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and a CNG powertrain.

Features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, up to four airbags and a rear parking camera.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The India-spec Toyota Rumion MPV has made its debut which is just a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. While its bookings are not open yet, most of its details have been revealed including its colour options. The Toyota Rumion will be offered in five monotone shades, and you can have a look at them here:

Colour Options

Spunky Blue

Rustic Brown

Iconic Grey

Cafe White

Enticing Silver

On the inside, it gets a beige and brown dual-tone cabin with wooden inserts on the dashboard and doors.

Also Read: Maruti Ertiga-Based Toyota Rumion MPV Debuts In India; Launch In Festive Season

Compared to the donor model, the Ertiga, it misses out on the choice of red and black exterior colours.

Powertrain Details

Being a rebadged version of the Ertiga, it will use the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine churns out 103PS and 137Nm and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Could The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Be The Rebadged Maruti Fronx?

There will also be a CNG option with the same engine. In CNG mode, this petrol unit will generate 88PS and 121.5Nm, and will only be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Features & Safety

Inside the Toyota Rumion, you’ll find a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, paddle shifters and cruise control.

Also Read: Check Out The Variant-wise Features Of The Toyota Rumion

In terms of safety, it will come with up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist, hill hold assist, rear parking camera and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Price & Rivals

Prices for the Rumion will be revealed later this year around the festive season and are expected to start from around Rs 8.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will be a direct rival to the Maruti Ertiga while being an affordable alternative to the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Crysta.