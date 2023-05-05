Modified On May 05, 2023 10:52 AM By Ansh for Toyota Innova Crysta

If you’re finally planning to get the diesel-only Innova Crysta, here are some other three-row alternatives that you can consider

After a long wait, Toyota has finally revealed the prices of the 2023 Innova Crysta and has put the diesel-powered MPV back in the market. But considering its prices, which range from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 25.43 lakh (ex-showroom), you can also look at some 7-seater diesel-powered SUV alternatives. Let’s see what your options are for the same price:

Options

Toyota Innova Crysta Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Hyundai Alcazar GX (7S & 8S)- Rs 19.99 lakh XT+ Dark MT - Rs 19.98 lakh AX5 AT - Rs 20.90 lakh XZ MT - Rs 20.47 lakh Smart - Rs 20.52 lakh Platinum (O) AT - Rs 20.76 lakh XTA+ AT - Rs 20.93 lakh Signature (O) AT - Rs 20.88 lakh AX7 MT - Rs 21.21 lakh XTA+ Dark AT - Rs 21.28 lakh XZA AT - Rs 21.78 lakh XZ+ MT - Rs 22.17 lakh XZ+ Adventure MT - Rs 22.42 lakh XZ+ Dark MT - Rs 22.52 lakh AX7 AT - Rs 22.97 lakh XZ+ Red Dark MT - Rs 22.62 lakh Sharp Pro - Rs 22.97 lakh AX7 MT Luxury Pack - Rs 23.13 lakh XZA+ AT - Rs 23.47 lakh VX 7S - Rs 23.79 lakh XZA+ Adventure AT - Rs 23.72 lakh VX 8S - Rs 23.84 lakh XZA+ Dark AT - Rs 23.82 lakh XZA+ Red Dark AT - Rs 23.92 lakh AX7 AT AWD - Rs - 24.41 lakh XZA+ O AT - Rs 24.47 lakh XZA+ O Adventure AT - Rs 24.72 lakh AX7 AT Luxury Pack - Rs 24.89 lakh XZA+ O Dark AT - Rs 24.82 lakh ZX 7S - Rs 25.43 lakh XZA+ O Red Dark AT - Rs 24.92 lakh

* Prices are of the 7-seater diesel variants

The Innova Crysta has the highest entry price here, closest to the entry-level Safari Dark and within Rs 1 lakh of the mid-spec variants of the XUV700 and MG Hector Plus. Meanwhile, for that same premium, you can have the top-spec diesel-auto Alcazar.

The price for the next Crysta variant jumps up by nearly Rs 4 lakh. For a similar price, you can consider the top-spec diesel-manual XUV700 or even its diesel-auto AWD option. Alternatively, there is the one-below-top automatic variant of the Safari in Adventure, Dark and Red Dark editions too.

The top-spec MG Hector Plus is nearly a lakh cheaper than the mid-spec Innova Crysta.

Toyota has priced the top-spec Innova Crysta higher than the top-spec variants of these 7-seater SUVs. It's pricier than the top-spec diesel-automatic variants of both XUV700 and Safari by over Rs 50,000.

Powertrains

Let’s see how the performance specifications of the Innova Crysta hold up against these similarly priced alternatives:

Specifications Toyota Innova Crysta Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Hyundai Alcazar Engine 2.4-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre diesel 2-litre diesel 1.5-litre Power 150PS Up to 185PS 170PS 170PS 115PS Torque 343Nm Up to 450Nm 350Nm 350Nm 250Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Out of all the models here, Mahindra XUV700 comes with the most powerful diesel unit. Safari and Hector Plus get a 2-litre diesel unit with the same output figures and the Alcazar gets the smaller unit with the least power and torque. One thing to note here is that except for the Innova and Hector Plus, all other models offer an automatic transmission with their diesel units.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta vs Hycross: Which Is The More Pocket-friendly Of The Two?

Furthermore, XUV700, Hector Plus and the Alcazar come with petrol engine options as well, which you don’t get with the Innova Crysta. But if you want to go for a Toyota badged petrol-powered 7-seater, you can consider the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Features & Safety

Toyota Innova Crysta: The Innova Crysta comes with the same features as before: an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display, eight-way powered driver seat, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, up to seven airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control (VSC) and rear parking sensors.

Mahindra XUV700: The above mentioned variants of the XUV700 offer features like dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, up to seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Tata Safari: Tata Safari, in the price range of the 2023 Crysta, offers features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, it offers up to six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera and ADAS functions like forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking.

MG Hector Plus: With the Hector Plus, facelifted in 2023, you get a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, powered tailgate, up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC) and a 360-degree camera. While the Hector Plus also offers ADAS functionalities, they are only available on the top-spec trim which are priced a lot higher than the Innova Crysta.

Hyundai Alcazar: The last model in this list, the Alcazar, also offers dual 10.25-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and automatic climate control. On the safety front, it comes with up to six airbags, vehicle stability management (VSM), electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear parking camera.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Through The Ages - Undefeated Even After 18 Years!

These are your alternatives for the Innova Crysta at a similar price. While the SUVs may seem better equipped with newer technologies, they’re not purpose-built people movers unlike the Toyota offering. Would you go for the popular Toyota MPV, or any of the other 7-seater SUVs? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More on : Innova Crysta diesel