Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Accessory List And Prices Detailed
Published On Dec 18, 2020 12:00 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta
Booked the facelifted Innova Crysta and planning to add more bling to it? Here’s a look at the accessories on offer
-
Exterior accessories include roof rails, sidestep, and body cover.
-
Interior accessories include wireless charger, air purifier, and seat covers.
-
Toyota is offering accessories priced between Rs 640 and Rs 50,199.
-
The facelifted MPV is priced from Rs 16.26 lakh to Rs 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom).
The second-gen Toyota Innova Crysta has been on sale since 2016. Toyota recently launched the facelifted version of the MPV and offers it in just three variants (GX, VX and ZX). In case you were planning to buy the facelifted Innova Crysta and wish to add more bling to it, here’s the list of accessories on offer with prices:
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Floor mat
|
Rs 1,888 to Rs 4,592
|
3D Floor mat
|
Rs 4,295
|
Trunk mat
|
Rs 538 to Rs 968
|
Luggage tray
|
Rs 2,086
|
Mud flap
|
Rs 2,701
|
Body cover
|
Rs 2,274 to Rs 4,178
|
Car cushion
|
Rs 653
|
Seatbelt pad
|
Rs 640
|
Rear bumper protector
|
Rs 11,182
|
Door visor with chrome/ without chrome
|
Rs 6,203/ Rs 4,014
|
Bumper corner protector with chrome
|
Rs 3,106
|
Seat covers
|
Rs 11,607 to Rs 50,199
|
Wooden panel/ wooden dashboard
|
Rs 6,307/ Rs 3,605
|
Gear shift knob
|
Rs 2,481
|
ORVM garnish
|
Rs 3,938
|
Tail lamp chrome garnish
|
Rs 8,866
|
Rear number plate chrome
|
Rs 4,373
|
Boot lid chrome garnish
|
Rs 3,682
|
Chrome outside door handle housing
|
Rs 8,341
|
Outside chrome door handle
|
Rs 4,309
|
Front lower grille garnish
|
Rs 5,051
|
Wheel arc moulding
|
Rs 7,714
|
Roof rails
|
Rs 9,723
|
Back door ornament
|
Rs 8,046
|
Sidestep
|
Rs 15,022
|
Illuminated scuff plates (4 units)
|
Rs 13,230
|
Power-folding ORVMs
|
Rs 4,108
|
Fog lamp with fitting kit
|
Rs 10,088
|
Tyre pressure monitoring system
|
Rs 4,377
|
Dash cam
|
Rs 8,731
|
Wireless charger
|
Rs 4,767
|
Puddle lamp
|
Rs 2,289
|
Air purifier
|
Rs 8,165
|
Door edge protector
|
Rs 1,288
|
Body side moulding with chrome/ without chrome
|
Rs 16,891/ Rs 2,809
|
Rear bumper step guard
|
Rs 5,090
|
Underbody protection
|
Rs 4,652
Note: The above mentioned prices are applicable in Delhi and may vary from state to state. So we request you to contact the nearest Toyota dealership for the exact rates.
The facelifted Innova Crysta is offered with both petrol and diesel engines: 2.7-litre petrol (166PS/245Nm) and 2.4-litre diesel (150PS/360Nm). Both are coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission and offer a 6-speed torque converter unit as an option.
Toyota has priced the facelifted MPV between Rs 16.26 lakh and Rs 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Tata Gravitas and Hexa BS6.
