Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Accessory List And Prices Detailed

Published On Dec 18, 2020 12:00 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

Booked the facelifted Innova Crysta and planning to add more bling to it? Here’s a look at the accessories on offer

  • Exterior accessories include roof rails, sidestep, and body cover.

  • Interior accessories include wireless charger, air purifier, and seat covers.

  • Toyota is offering accessories priced between Rs 640 and Rs 50,199.

  • The facelifted MPV is priced from Rs 16.26 lakh to Rs 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second-gen Toyota Innova Crysta has been on sale since 2016. Toyota recently launched the facelifted version of the MPV and offers it in just three variants (GX, VX and ZX). In case you were planning to buy the facelifted Innova Crysta and wish to add more bling to it, here’s the list of accessories on offer with prices:

Accessory Item

Price

Floor mat

Rs 1,888 to Rs 4,592

3D Floor mat

Rs 4,295

Trunk mat

Rs 538 to Rs 968

Luggage tray

Rs 2,086

Mud flap

Rs 2,701

Body cover

Rs 2,274 to Rs 4,178

Car cushion

Rs 653

Seatbelt pad

Rs 640

Rear bumper protector

Rs 11,182

Door visor with chrome/ without chrome

Rs 6,203/ Rs 4,014

Bumper corner protector with chrome

Rs 3,106

Seat covers

Rs 11,607 to Rs 50,199

Wooden panel/ wooden dashboard

Rs 6,307/ Rs 3,605

Gear shift knob

Rs 2,481

ORVM garnish

Rs 3,938

Tail lamp chrome garnish

Rs 8,866

Rear number plate chrome

Rs 4,373

Boot lid chrome garnish

Rs 3,682

Chrome outside door handle housing

Rs 8,341

Outside chrome door handle

Rs 4,309

Front lower grille garnish

Rs 5,051

Wheel arc moulding

Rs 7,714

Roof rails

Rs 9,723

Back door ornament

Rs 8,046

Sidestep

Rs 15,022

Illuminated scuff plates (4 units)

Rs 13,230

Power-folding ORVMs

Rs 4,108

Fog lamp with fitting kit

Rs 10,088

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rs 4,377

Dash cam

Rs 8,731

Wireless charger

Rs 4,767

Puddle lamp

Rs 2,289

Air purifier

Rs 8,165

Door edge protector

Rs 1,288

Body side moulding with chrome/ without chrome

Rs 16,891/ Rs 2,809

Rear bumper step guard

Rs 5,090

Underbody protection

Rs 4,652

Note: The above mentioned prices are applicable in Delhi and may vary from state to state. So we request you to contact the nearest Toyota dealership for the exact rates.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Discontinued In India

The facelifted Innova Crysta is offered with both petrol and diesel engines: 2.7-litre petrol (166PS/245Nm) and 2.4-litre diesel (150PS/360Nm). Both are coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission and offer a 6-speed torque converter unit as an option.

Toyota has priced the facelifted MPV between Rs 16.26 lakh and Rs 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Tata Gravitas and Hexa BS6.

Rohit

