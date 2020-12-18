Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Accessory List And Prices Detailed

Published On Dec 18, 2020 12:00 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

Booked the facelifted Innova Crysta and planning to add more bling to it? Here’s a look at the accessories on offer

Exterior accessories include roof rails, sidestep, and body cover.

Interior accessories include wireless charger, air purifier, and seat covers.

Toyota is offering accessories priced between Rs 640 and Rs 50,199.

The facelifted MPV is priced from Rs 16.26 lakh to Rs 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second-gen Toyota Innova Crysta has been on sale since 2016. Toyota recently launched the facelifted version of the MPV and offers it in just three variants (GX, VX and ZX). In case you were planning to buy the facelifted Innova Crysta and wish to add more bling to it, here’s the list of accessories on offer with prices:

Accessory Item Price Floor mat Rs 1,888 to Rs 4,592 3D Floor mat Rs 4,295 Trunk mat Rs 538 to Rs 968 Luggage tray Rs 2,086 Mud flap Rs 2,701 Body cover Rs 2,274 to Rs 4,178 Car cushion Rs 653 Seatbelt pad Rs 640 Rear bumper protector Rs 11,182 Door visor with chrome/ without chrome Rs 6,203/ Rs 4,014 Bumper corner protector with chrome Rs 3,106 Seat covers Rs 11,607 to Rs 50,199 Wooden panel/ wooden dashboard Rs 6,307/ Rs 3,605 Gear shift knob Rs 2,481 ORVM garnish Rs 3,938 Tail lamp chrome garnish Rs 8,866 Rear number plate chrome Rs 4,373 Boot lid chrome garnish Rs 3,682 Chrome outside door handle housing Rs 8,341 Outside chrome door handle Rs 4,309 Front lower grille garnish Rs 5,051 Wheel arc moulding Rs 7,714 Roof rails Rs 9,723 Back door ornament Rs 8,046 Sidestep Rs 15,022 Illuminated scuff plates (4 units) Rs 13,230 Power-folding ORVMs Rs 4,108 Fog lamp with fitting kit Rs 10,088 Tyre pressure monitoring system Rs 4,377 Dash cam Rs 8,731 Wireless charger Rs 4,767 Puddle lamp Rs 2,289 Air purifier Rs 8,165 Door edge protector Rs 1,288 Body side moulding with chrome/ without chrome Rs 16,891/ Rs 2,809 Rear bumper step guard Rs 5,090 Underbody protection Rs 4,652

Note: The above mentioned prices are applicable in Delhi and may vary from state to state. So we request you to contact the nearest Toyota dealership for the exact rates.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Discontinued In India

The facelifted Innova Crysta is offered with both petrol and diesel engines: 2.7-litre petrol (166PS/245Nm) and 2.4-litre diesel (150PS/360Nm). Both are coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission and offer a 6-speed torque converter unit as an option.

Toyota has priced the facelifted MPV between Rs 16.26 lakh and Rs 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Tata Gravitas and Hexa BS6.

Read More on : Toyota Innova Crysta diesel