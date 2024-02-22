English | हिंदी

Toyota Hyryder Powertrain-wise Waiting Period February 2024: Hybrid Variants Available The Soonest

Modified On Feb 22, 2024 03:07 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

  • 6441 Views
The more affordable, regular petrol variants of the Hyryder compact SUV have an average wait time of more than 6 months

Toyota Hyryder powertrain-wise waiting period detailed

  • The Hyryder is Toyota’s debut product in the fiercely competitive compact SUV space in India.

  • Its strong-hybrid variants have a relatively less wait time of around 4-5 months.

  • The waiting period hovers around 8 to 9 months for the SUV’s mild-hybrid variants.

  • Toyota offers it with a CNG option as well.

  • Prices of the SUV range from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is usually among the top five most popular compact SUVs in India based on monthly sales. Given its demand, it’s natural that the SUV is experiencing significant wait times. In this story, we have detailed the powertrain-wise waiting period of the Toyota Hyryder this February:

Powertrain-wise Waiting Period

Hyryder Mild-hybrid

Hyryder Strong-hybrid

Hyryder CNG

Around 8 to 9 months

Around 4-5 months

Around 12-13 months

*All waiting times are estimated from the time of making the booking

Of the three powertrain choices on offer with the Toyota SUV, it’s the strong-hybrid variants that can be had relatively sooner. That said, the CNG variants command the highest wait time going a little over a year. These are the average wait times for the Hyryder, so check with your local Toyota dealership to know the exact wait time for you.

Hyryder’s Engine-gearbox Options Detailed

As mentioned above, the Toyota Hyryder comes with three powertrain choices, the technical specifications of which are detailed below:

Toyota Hyryder strong-hybrid powertrain

Specification

1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid

1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

1.5-litre petrol+CNG

Power

103 PS

116 PS (system)

88 PS

Torque

137 Nm

141 Nm (system)

121.5 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

e-CVT

5-speed MT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

21.11 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.38 kmpl (AWD MT)

27.97 kmpl

26.6 km/kg

The Hyryder is a front-wheel-drive (FWD) SUV but also comes with all-wheel-drive (AWD), although only with the mild-hybrid’s manual version. Its strong-hybrid variants offer the highest claimed mileage of nearly 28 kmpl.

Also Read: Over 250 Units Of Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recalled In India

Price Range And Rivals

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder rear

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

Also Read: Toyota Introduces Flatbed Truck Delivery SystemTo Ensure Safer Transportation Of New Cars Before Customer Delivery

