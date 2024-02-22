Modified On Feb 22, 2024 03:07 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

The more affordable, regular petrol variants of the Hyryder compact SUV have an average wait time of more than 6 months

The Hyryder is Toyota’s debut product in the fiercely competitive compact SUV space in India.

Its strong-hybrid variants have a relatively less wait time of around 4-5 months.

The waiting period hovers around 8 to 9 months for the SUV’s mild-hybrid variants.

Toyota offers it with a CNG option as well.

Prices of the SUV range from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is usually among the top five most popular compact SUVs in India based on monthly sales. Given its demand, it’s natural that the SUV is experiencing significant wait times. In this story, we have detailed the powertrain-wise waiting period of the Toyota Hyryder this February:

Powertrain-wise Waiting Period

Hyryder Mild-hybrid Hyryder Strong-hybrid Hyryder CNG Around 8 to 9 months Around 4-5 months Around 12-13 months

*All waiting times are estimated from the time of making the booking

Of the three powertrain choices on offer with the Toyota SUV, it’s the strong-hybrid variants that can be had relatively sooner. That said, the CNG variants command the highest wait time going a little over a year. These are the average wait times for the Hyryder, so check with your local Toyota dealership to know the exact wait time for you.

Hyryder’s Engine-gearbox Options Detailed

As mentioned above, the Toyota Hyryder comes with three powertrain choices, the technical specifications of which are detailed below:

Specification 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol+CNG Power 103 PS 116 PS (system) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (system) 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.11 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.38 kmpl (AWD MT) 27.97 kmpl 26.6 km/kg

The Hyryder is a front-wheel-drive (FWD) SUV but also comes with all-wheel-drive (AWD), although only with the mild-hybrid’s manual version. Its strong-hybrid variants offer the highest claimed mileage of nearly 28 kmpl.

Price Range And Rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

