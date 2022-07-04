Published On Jul 04, 2022 12:49 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

The showcase model is finished in a red and black dual-tone paint option, suggesting that it is a higher-specced variant

Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder on July 1, bookings are now underway.

The SUV gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Inside, it has a black and brown theme, a 9-inch touchscreen, and auto AC.

To be powered by both mild and strong-hybrid powertrains with segment-first optional AWD.

Expected to go on sale by August end, with prices starting from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact SUV segment is set to get a new contender in the form of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Ahead of its expected launch towards the end of August, the SUV has reached a few dealerships across the country.

The model spotted has a dual-tone shade (Sporting Red with Midnight Black roof), suggesting it was a higher-specced variant. You can see the twin-LED DRLs, LED headlights flanking the huge air dam in the front bumper with the chrome surround, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the back, the SUV gets wraparound LED taillights with C-shaped elements, a chrome strip connecting the taillights, and a few badges to denote the SUV’s name, variant, and the ‘hybrid’ powertrain.

Inside, the SUV has a black and brown cabin theme, which is offered only with the hybrid version. It is equipped with the Maruti Brezza-derived 9-inch touchscreen unit, wireless phone charger, and push-button start/stop. The Toyota SUV also comes with ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and auto AC. Its safety kit includes up to six airbags, vehicle stability control, and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s Four Trims To Get The Following Features

Toyota will be providing the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with two petrol engine options: a 102PS 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech and a 116PS 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine with Toyota’s strong-hybrid powertrain. While the former will get both 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT options, the strong-hybrid version will come only with an e-CVT gearbox. The Hyryder is primarily a FWD model, but the mild-hybrid variants will get an optional AWD (segment-first) version with the manual transmission.

Related: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder To Be As Fuel Efficient As The Honda City Hybrid

The carmaker is already accepting bookings for the SUV for Rs 25,000. When launched, we expect the Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will go up against the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Kia Seltos.