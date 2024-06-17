Modified On Jun 17, 2024 01:42 PM By Samarth for Toyota Hyryder

The Toyota Innova Hycross is experiencing the highest wait times, with bookings for two variants currently on hold

In the Indian market, strong hybrids are gaining popularity and the government is also planning to offer incentives to hybrid car buyers under the new FAME policy. Presently, Toyota offers a wide range of hybrid models in India, from the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV to the luxurious MPV Vellfire. If you’re considering a Toyota hybrid in June 2024, here’s the model-wise waiting period:

Model Waiting Period Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2 months Toyota Innova Hycross 14 months Toyota Camry 1 month Toyota Vellfire 12 months

Key Takeaways

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a wait time of approximately 2 months. Toyota’s SUV features a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available only with front-wheel drive (FWD) in the strong hybrid setup. Prices for the hybrid variants of the Hyryder starts from Rs 16.66 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you plan to buy the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid this June, expect its delivery only after a year from now, due to its massive waiting period of 14 months. Recently, Toyota had paused the bookings for the fully loaded ZX & ZX(O) hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross. The Innova Hycross hybrid is offered with a 2-litre engine mated to an e-CVT with prices ranging from Rs 25.97 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Camry is most readily available in the hybrid lineup, with just 1 month of waiting. It gets a 2.5-litre petrol engine, offered in a single variant priced at Rs 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota's premium offering Vellfire MPV is also facing a wait time of 1 year. It is offered with a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to a CVT.

Disclaimer: The waiting period data may vary depending on the state, city, or dealership, as well as on the variant of choice. Please contact your nearest Toyota dealership for more details.

