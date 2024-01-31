Modified On Jan 31, 2024 04:55 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Exter

Both have a similar on-road price. So should you choose the Tata EV over the Hyundai ICE?

The Hyundai Exter entered the market last year as the prime rival to the Tata Punch, and offered more in terms of design, cabin, and features than the Tata micro-SUV, that too at the same price. Since then, Tata has been introducing updates to the Punch to try and stay ahead of the competition. Now, Tata launched the Punch EV, the starting price of which is in the same ballpark as the price of Exter’s top-spec variant.

If you’re considering a new micro-SUV priced around Rs 10-11 lakh, should you consider going electric with the base-spec Tata Punch EV over something like the top-spec Hyundai Exter instead? Before getting to the comparison, let’s have a look at the variants and their price:

Price Hyundai Exter SX Opt Connect DT Tata Punch EV Smart Ex-showroom Price Rs 10.28 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh On Road Price (Delhi) Rs 11.92 lakh Rs 11.54 lakh

Both variants of these cars fall under the same price bracket. While the ex-showroom price of the Punch EV is more than the Exter, its on-road price is less due to the lower taxes on electric cars. Now let’s see what these models have to offer in terms of design.

Design

Both models have their individual design languages. The Exter carries a squarish rugged look with premium design elements, while the Punch EV has a modern design that defines its electric vehicle nature.

Here, the top-spec Exter offers LED projector headlights, LED tail lights and LED DRLs. It also gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, black bumpers, silver skid plate and dual-tone colour options.

The base-spec Punch EV on the other hand, also gets LED headlights and DRLs, along with LED tail lights. But it only gets 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, body-coloured bumpers and misses out on the roof rails and dual-tone shades.

Interior

The Exter comes with multiple dual-tone themes based on the colour options. It gets semi-leatherette upholstery and leather elements on the steering wheel and drive selector.

The base-spec Punch EV comes with full fabric upholstery in a dual-tone black and white cabin. Here, it features Tata’s new two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit logo, but does not get any leather or chrome elements.

Features

There is no doubt which car has more features for this price. The top-spec Exter is more feature-rich in every sense. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, rain-sensing wipers and a dual-camera dashcam setup.

The base-spec Punch EV is not as well-equipped, and comes with automatic climate control (with touch controls), a built-in air purifier, a semi-digital driver’s display, multi-mode regenerative braking, and a height-adjustable driver seat. There is no infotainment system at all, which is a big miss for this price tag.

However, in the top variants, the Punch EV offers dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and driver’s display, wireless charging, connected LED DRLs with animated sequences, 16-inch alloys, and ventilated front seats.

Safety

In terms of safety, both cars are well equipped. The top-spec Exter comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, rearview camera, seat belt reminders for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The base-spec Punch EV gets the same safety features as the top-spec Exter except for a rearview camera and seat belt reminders for all passengers. Higher variants of the Tata electric micro-SUV also get a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

Hyundai Exter SX Opt Connect AMT Base-spec Tata Punch EV Smart Engine 1.2-litre petrol Battery pack 25 kWh Power 83 PS Power 82 PS Torque 114 Nm Torque 114 Nm Claimed Mileage 19.2 kmpl (AMT) Claimed Range 315 km

Both these cars are different in terms of their powertrains, but offer similar output performance and the convenience of two-pedal driving. One thing should be noted here, that while the power figures of both models are the same, the Punch EV, being an electric model, offers better initial acceleration.

Based on the fuel tank capacity of the Exter, it should allow you to easily travel over 500 km between refills. Meanwhile, the base-spec Punch EV only comes with a 3.3kW AC charger which takes 9.4 hours to charge from 10 to 100 percent. However, it does support 50kW fast charging that can top the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 56 minutes.

Verdict

Given the price of both these models, buying the top-spec Hyundai Exter makes more sense than going for the base-spec Tata Punch EV. You get more features, better safety and a more premium cabin with the top-spec Exter.

However, if you’re looking for lower running costs and you only intend to use the car within the city with easy access to a charging station, you can consider going electric with the base-spec Punch EV and enhance the cabin over time with aftermarket accessories.

