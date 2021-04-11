Top 10 Selling Cars Of March 2021 - Maruti Swift Continues To Be The Best Seller

  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsTop 10 Selling Cars Of March 2021 - Maruti Swift Continues To Be The Best Seller

Published On Apr 11, 2021 10:24 AM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

The recent updates to the Swift have helped its sales grow by a fair margin

The monthly sales numbers for March 2021 again see the Maruti Swift topping the list. As usual, most cars on this list (seven of ten) are from Maruti and the rest of them from Hyundai. The Creta also continues to maintain its streak of being among the top 5 best sellers of each month. Here are the top 10 best selling cars of March 2021: 

Model

March 2021

March 2020

February 2021

Maruti Swift

21714

8575

20264

Maruti Baleno

21217

11406

20070

Maruti WagonR

18757

9151

18728

Maruti Alto

17401

10829

16919

Hyundai Creta

12640

6706

12428

Maruti Eeco

11547

5966

11891

Maruti Dzire

11434

5476

11901

Maruti Vitara Brezza

11274

5513

11585

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

11020

4293

10270

Hyundai Venue

10722

6127

11224

  • The Maruti Swift continues to be at the top of this list, recording 21,714 units sold in March. The facelifted hatchback with minor updates was launched in February, which is likely to have played its part in increasing its sales numbers even more.

  • Maruti Baleno ranks second, reporting 21,217 units sold. It just falls short of the Swift by 497 units and it witnessed a significant Y-o-Y growth along with a M-o-M growth of around 6 per cent. 

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

  • The Wagon R was the third best-selling car in March with a tally of 18,757. The difference between the Baleno and Wagon R is nearly 2,500 units. The tall-boy hatch maintains its consistency in the monthly sales. 

  • Maruti’s entry-level offering, the Alto, has slipped down to fourth in the standings, recording 17,401 units sold in March. It would often be the best-selling car in India, but has lately seen a gradual decline in sales. Still, it witnessed a M-o-M growth of around 3 per cent. 

Hyundai Creta Diesel Sales Booming Despite Increasing Fuel Prices

  • The Hyundai Creta maintains its fifth position in the list with 12,640 units sold in March 2021. Sales have doubled over the year, from 6,706 units in March 2020 as that was the same time when Hyundai launched the new-gen Creta, weeks before the pandemic caused the lockdown. It holds the title of being the best selling SUV in India, beating the Vitara Brezza and Venue. 

  • For this month, the Maruti Eeco has overtaken the Dzire by a margin of 113 units. While the Eeco reported 11,547 units in March, Maruti sold 11,434 units of the sub-compact sedan. With this, the Dzire also continues to be the best selling sedan of India. 

  • The Vitara Brezza continues to outsell the Hyundai Venue, this time by just over 500 units. The Maruti SUV reported sales of 11,274 units in March, a decline of  300 units compared to February figures. 

  • The Grand i10 Nios was the ninth-best selling car last month. It sees a monthly sales growth of around 800 units, from 10,270 units sold in February 2021 to 11,020 units in March. 

  • The tenth and final spot on this list goes to the Hyundai Venue, reporting sales of 10,722 units. It manages to stay ahead of newer segment rivals like the Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite despite their growing popularity.

K
keshyap thawani
Apr 11, 2021 2:56:04 PM

Built quality is worst in all Suzuki cars as compared to Tata motors. In accidents Suzuki cars are the worst in safety standards. That is why Tata motors is the best in safety standards & durable

    Maruti Swift
    Hyundai Creta
