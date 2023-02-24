Modified On Feb 24, 2023 05:17 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz E-Class

His garage first housed a Mitsubishi, and later, cars from Mercedes and Lamborghini

In an interview with CarDekho, Anupam Mittal, Founder of People Group and Shaadi.com, shared his automotive tale. Fellow Shark Tank investor alongside our own Co-founder Amit Jain, Anupam spoke about his feelings about cars, what his first purchase was and all the cars he has owned thus far. Find out what he had to say here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

His First Car

When he was pursuing his education at Boston College in the United States of America, Anupam Mittal bought a Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4. The second-generation VR-4 was powered by a 3-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine that churned out 324PS and 427Nm.

Also Read: Here's What CarDekho Group CEO & Shark Tank Investor Amit Jain Drives And Why

Anupam Mittal admits its performance is not much in today’s time but maintains that the Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 still looks better than many sports cars in the market today. After the Mitsubishi, he drove a couple of other cars and even booked a model from Ferrari, but unfortunately, it never got delivered.

His Cars In India

When he came back to India, his choice shifted to Mercedes-Benz and he purchased an E-Class. He later upgraded to a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. He says that for quite some years, he only drove models from the German luxury carmaker.

Today, the facelifted E-Class and the seventh-generation S-Class are on sale in India. The former gets a choice of 2-litre petrol and diesel engines as well as a 3-litre diesel in its top specification. The flagship Mercedes luxury sedan comes with 3-litre inline-six turbocharged petrol and diesel engine options.

What He Drives Now

In season one of Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal was seen arriving in his 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Evo. The 2019 Huracan Evo came with a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 that made 640PS and 600Nm. After the Lamborghini, his current ride is a Lexus LS 500h which he can be seen coming out of in the post below. It is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine with hybrid support and has an output of 359PS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@anupammittal.me)

Which of these cars owned by the founder of People Group and Shaadi.com would you most like to own? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More on : E-Class diesel