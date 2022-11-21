Modified On Nov 21, 2022 05:37 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new Innova gets a strong-hybrid powertrain with several first-time premium feature additions

Toyota has debuted the much-awaited Innova Hycross in the Indonesian market. While it maintains the iconic long MPV stance of an Innova, there are several SUV-inspired visual elements too. The new Innova will make its India debut on November 25.

It gets a new 2-litre petrol engine with the option of a strong-hybrid powertrain. The 186PS hybrid powertrain combines a petrol engine and electric motors and should deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of around 20kmpl. It’s underpinned by a monocoque chassis, which replaces the older model’s ladder-on-frame platform. The Hycross misses out on a diesel engine and is no longer a rear-wheel drive MPV.

Besides this, the new Innova Hycross gets several feature additions. Here are some of its featured highlights:

ADAS

For the first time, an Innova nameplate gets ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The MPV’s ADAS suite features adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward-collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and automatic high beam. It will also be Toyota’s first car in India to get the radar-based safety technology.

Panoramic Sunroof

Another first for an Innova nameplate is a panoramic sunroof, which almost extends up to the second row. Running on the side of the roof, the ambient light strips should make a roomier and pleasant experience when the sun goes down

10-inch Touchscreen system

The Innova Hycross gets a new free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and would be a new unit for Toyota in India. The lower-spec variants are equipped with a nine-inch system.

Electrically Adjustable Rear Recliner Seats With Ottoman

Innova’s six-seater variant gets electrically adjustable rear captain seats, which can recline and have the leg rest feature (Ottoman). The seats also have an individual armrest and cup holders in between them. This feature is seen in a mass-market MPV for the first time.

Rear seat entertainment package

For the rear seats, you can opt for 10-inch dual touchscreen systems. The touchscreen units also get internet connectivity, which allows the content to be played independently. This feature is again a first for mass market cars and is directly seen on the costlier Kia Carnival.

Voice-assisted boot opening

The Innova Hycross gets electrically operated tailgate, which can also be opened and closed by voice assist.

EV Drive Mode Like The Hyryder

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid gets an EV drive mode, which allows you to run on electric power like the Hyryder. However, for this, the battery, which uses regenerative braking or engine power for charging, needs to be charged adequately.

Once launched in India, we’re expecting it to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The existing Innova Crysta won’t be discontinued and will be sold alongside the Hycross.