These Are The 5 Features Kia Syros Gets Over Kia Sonet And Kia Seltos

The Kia Syros was introduced recently as the Korean carmaker’s latest SUV following the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. The Syros is being offered as a premium alternative to sub-4m SUVs and it comes with some features that are not offered with both the popular SUVs of the carmaker. Here is a list of some features that are exclusive to the Syros in Kia’s Indian SUV lineup:

Adjustable and ventilated rear seats

Not only is the Kia Syros the only model in the sub-4m segment that gets rear ventilated seats, but it is also the only car to be offered with fully adjustable rear seats. Both features are not offered in the more premium compact SUV segment that features the Kia Seltos. While the rear seat reclining and sliding function is offered from the mid-spec HTK Plus variant, the rear seat ventilation feature is provided in the higher-spec HTX Plus variant.

Bigger displays

While both the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos come with dual 10.25-inch displays, the Kia Syros goes a step further and offers a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen and digital driver’s display. The 12.3-inch touchscreen is available from the entry-level HTK variant, while the digital driver’s display is included from the higher-spec HTX Plus variant.

A 5-inch digital AC control panel

The Syros also features a 5-inch touch-enabled digital display for AC controls, which is not available on the other two Kia SUVs. This display enhances the minimalist appeal of the interior while still providing physical buttons for AC adjustments. Positioned between the touchscreen and the digital driver’s display, this feature is available starting from the HTX Plus variant.

Side parking sensors

Most SUVs in the subcompact and compact segments offer front and rear parking sensors, as seen in the Sonet and Seltos. However, the Syros goes a step further by adding two parking sensors on each side. These side parking sensors are available only in the top-spec HTX Plus (O) variant.

64-colour ambient lighting

While both the Kia Sonet and Seltos come with ambient lighting, the Syros includes 64-colour ambient lighting, offering the widest range of colours, which is the most in this comparison. This feature is available from the mid-spec HTX Plus variant.

Bonus- Flush door handles

Another premium feature the Kia Syros has is flush door handles, which give the SUV a more upmarket feel. In contrast, both the Kia Sonet and Seltos have more conventional door handles.

The Kia Syros is expected to be priced from Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the Sonet’s prices range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh and the Seltos is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, pan-India). It will serve as an affordable alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate, while also competing with subcompact SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

