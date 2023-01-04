Published On Jan 04, 2023 05:30 PM By Sonny

We will be treated to a wide variety of electric vehicles, from hatchbacks to large SUV concepts

As we approach the Auto Expo 2023, brands like Hyundai, Kia and MG have started officially confirming what they plan on displaying at their respective stands. So far, these are the four electric vehicles that have been officially confirmed to be displayed at the expo:

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The second offering from Hyundai based on the E-GMP platform and part of the Ioniq range is the Ioniq 6 sedan. It made its global debut in 2022 as the production-spec avatar of the Prophecy Concept that was unveiled in 2020. The Ioniq 6 features an extremely streamlined shape for increased aerodynamic efficiency. It has similar Parametric Pixel styling details as the Ioniq 5 and promises a range of up to 547km.

There is no word on plans for the Ioniq 6 to be offered in India but it is unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

Hyundai Nexo

As one of the few models in the world to offer hydrogen-powered fuel-cell technology, the Nexo SUV remains one of the more distinctive offerings from Hyundai. While it made its India debut at the previous expo in 2020, it is coming back in 2023. The carmaker may even offer some more insights about its fuel-cell EV and potential plans to introduce the technology in India.

MG4 Electric

The MG4 Electric is the marquee’s newest electric offering and the hatchback will be making an appearance at Auto Expo 2023. It is already on sale in various other countries, with a choice of two battery-pack sizes and a maximum claimed range of up to 450km. The MG4 EV is among the first to be based on MG’s new modular platforms for EVs that features a horizontal arrangement of the batteries. It only gets a single motor, different tunes depending on the variant, to drive the rear wheels.

It is unknown if MG intends to offer this electric hatchback in India, where the SUV body shape is more popular.

Kia EV9 Concept

This might be the biggest EV you see at the Auto Expo 2023, and the only concept on this list. Kia premiered the EV9 Concept back in 2021, teasing its next offering based on the E-GMP platform that also underpins the EV6. It has a large, block-like shape for immense road presence and will likely be a three-row offering, a speciality of Kia. The front profile is also EV-centric and features an evolved version of the brand’s iconic ‘tiger nose’ grille. Despite its less-than-aerodynamic shape, Kia aims to offer a range of around 500km from its large electric SUV.

These are only a few of the global EVs officially confirmed to be present at Auto Expo 2023, so stay tuned for the latest updates on India’s biggest automotive event.