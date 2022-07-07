MG Debuts New Modular EV Platform With MG4 EV

Modified On Jul 07, 2022 10:57 AM By Sonny

The scalable platform will be capable of spawning hatchbacks, SUVs and even sports cars

MG has developed a new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) for dedicated EVs.

It can be suitable for vehicles with wheelbases ranging from 2,650mm to 3,100mm.

The MG4 EV has a RWD setup with a battery capacity of up to 64kWh for over 450km of range.

The new MG MSP is also designed with future technologies, such as battery swapping, in mind.

MG Motor has just revealed the first new model based on the brand’s new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) battery architecture. Having debuted on the MG4 EV, MSP will also underpin next-generation MG electric models.

As its name implies, the MSP has the flexibility to be suitable for different vehicle segments, with wheelbases ranging from 2,650mm to 3,100mm. MG states this new architecture is designed to maximise battery efficiency while also reducing weight and enhancing interior space and luggage capacity. The carmaker reckons it can use the platform to build anything from hatchbacks to SUVs and even sports cars.

MG has designed the new platform with future technologies in mind. Thus, the MSP allows integration with future technologies such as battery swap systems, and enables vehicles to get over-the-air updates through their life cycle.

In the MG4 EV, the MSP can house different battery packs, the larger option having a capacity of 64kWh which translates into an estimated range of up to 452km (as per World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure). This particular EV has a rear-wheel-drive setup for a sportier driving experience than the likes of the MG ZS EV.