The Renault Kiger’s Interiors In 10 Pictures

Published On Jan 30, 2021 12:37 PM By Dhruv for Renault Kiger

Much has been said about the Kiger’s bold exterior, but how well exactly does the interior hold up?

By March 2021, the Renault Kiger will be going up against the titans of the sub-4 metre SUV space, including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue. One of the prerequisites to ace this hotly contested segment is a well-thought-out feature-heavy cabin. That said, let's take a closer look at the Kiger’s interiors, and find out what is on offer:

Dashboard

The Kiger’s interior is decked in all black, but the dashboard features a silver plaque that runs across it. The design is carefully considered, with clean lines giving it a somewhat premium look. The instrument cluster is a fully digital one, featuring a 7-inch colour screen, whereas the centre console has a floating 8-inch touchscreen, air conditioning controls, and the central AC vents stacked one below the other (in that exact order). Just like the Triber, the push start-stop button is placed lower on the centre console. The Kiger also sports twin glovebox and a tambour-door mechanism that opens up to more storage space.

Steering wheel

The three-spoke steering wheel in the Kiger features controls not only for the audio system but also the digital instrument cluster. There is a partial leather finish on the steering wheel in the higher variants. The Kiger has missed out on cruise control, unlike the Magnite and its other rivals.

Touchscreen

The floating touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard is an 8-inch unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That means you can pair your phone with the screen without using any cable. In the higher variants, audio is taken care of by an ARKAMYS tuned 8-speaker sound system.

Wireless Charging Pad

Underneath the auto-AC controls lies the optional wireless charging pad for your smartphone with an on-off switch next to it.

Drive Modes

Certain variants of the Renault Kiger come with a dial to toggle between and select a drive mode. It will allow the driver to switch between Eco, Normal, and Sport, that offer varying degrees of engine performance.

Seats

The black seats have supportive cushioning on the sides and in the front. They have quilted patterns on the upholstery, often seen on premium cars. But here, it’s made of fabric unlike leather in the more luxurious offerings. The driver seat gets a height-adjust option, but the rear passenger seated in the middle will have to do with only a lap belt and no headrest.

Doors

The doors are fully covered with plastic, with no fabric in sight. The quality doesn’t look all that bad, but it is one of the signs that Renault is cutting corners to offer the Kiger at a competitive price. The handles get white ambient lighting behind them.

Air Purifier

There’s a Philips air purifier available as an option, which can clean up to PM2.5 particles from the air. This is a useful addition, considering air quality in most cities is severe, to say the least.

Rear AC Vents

Passengers seated at the back get their own AC vents, which should help with faster cooling. There’s also a 12V power socket at the back for all your charging needs.

Boot

The Kiger has a 405-litre boot, which is larger than any other rival SUV or any sub-4m SUV in India for that matter. And remember, as of now, this segment has nine offerings, including the Kiger.

