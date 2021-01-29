Take A Closer Look At The New Renault Kiger In These 10 Pictures

Modified On Jan 29, 2021 07:57 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

The production-spec design of the Kiger has made its debut, and there’s plenty to take in

Renault has recently unveiled the production-spec Kiger, its debut product in the hotly contested sub-4m-SUV segment. As a late entrant, the Kiger needs to pack a combination of style, ability, and pricing to make a splash in the crowded space. Even though it has the same underpinnings as those of the Nissan Magnite, the Kiger is distinct from its sibling. While the price and variant-related details will be announced during its scheduled launch in March, here’s us taking a look at the exterior of Renault’s latest creation.

Front

The Kiger bears a resemblance to the Kwid, but takes it up a few notches in terms of design appeal. It has the chunky front bumper with the split-headlamp design and the sleek LED lights dotted along the bonnet line. The Renault badge is the most dominant element of the Kiger’s grille. The bonnet has a defined shape to it, instead of just being a flat cover over the engine bay. Its front is possibly the Kiger’s best angle, and looks a lot like the pre-production concept.

Headlamps

Renault has equipped the Kiger with triple pod multi-reflector LED headlamps which lend the front fascia a premium feel. The headlamp housing is quite large and the blacked-out bits look like air vents under the lights.

The turn-indicators are positioned just below the LED daytime running lights.

Rear

Renault has given the Kiger a stanced rear end, with the body being noticeably wider than the top half of the cabin. There are character lines sculpted into the rear profile, giving it a slightly sporty appeal. It has a chunky dual-tone bumper with a faux rear skid plate design. The design of the C-shaped tail lamps have some depth to it, thanks to the concentric layout.

Spoiler

The production-spec Kiger has kept a spoiler design similar to that of the concept car. It is different from the usual rectangular shape, with extended slabs on the ends and a shorter mid-section that houses the high-mounted brake light.

Taillights

The LED taillamps are darkened around the sides, which makes them look sportier. Its C-shape is also split in the middle for a more angular design. The turn indicators and reversing lamps are on the inside of the concentric arcs of the taillamps.

Side

With short overhangs, sloping roofline, and the extended rear end, the Kiger’s profile looks a lot like the Kwid. In the debut-spec model, the Kiger looks like a sporty crossover with the gloss black roof. However, the cladding around the squared-off wheel arches and the doors gives it a rugged appeal. On paper, the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm, which is plenty to deal with most broken roads of the urban jungle.

Fender badging

The Kiger gets a gloss black insert on the fenders, which also carries the variant name. The gloss-black side-view mirror, with the integrated turn indicators, has a premium feel to it.

Roof rails

The Kiger gets the customary SUV roof rails. But their load-bearing capacity has not yet been specified.

Tailgate

The Kiger’s sculpted tailgate lends it smartness. On it, the Renault badge stands out, with the rear camera and the embossed ‘Kiger’ underneath.

Wheels

Renault has fitted the Kiger with 16-inch dual-tone alloys with a complex but modern-day geometric design.

Under the bonnet

The Renault Kiger will be offered with the choice of two 1.0-litre petrol engines -- a naturally-aspirated (NA) unit and a turbocharged unit. These are the same engines as those of the Nissan Magnite. While the NA unit makes 72PS/96Nm, the turbocharged motor generates 100PS/160Nm. Both are teamed with a 5-speed manual, but Renault has also provided an automatic option for each - AMT for the NA, and a CVT for the turbocharged option.

Renault is expected to launch the Kiger in March, with prices starting from around Rs 5 lakh. It will be taking on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Tata Nexon. Let us know in the comments below which sub-4m SUV design appeals to you the most.