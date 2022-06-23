English | हिंदी

The Facelifted Hyundai Venue Gets Three Accessory Packs And Plenty Of Individual Items

Modified On Jun 23, 2022 12:43 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

The three packs are called Basic, Advance and Supreme, and all of them have some common accessories like door sill guard and a comfort kit

Hyundai Venue accessorised

  • They are priced at around Rs 15,000, Rs 21,000, and Rs 40,000, respectively.

  • Other exterior individual items include body decal, chrome garnishes, and a body cover.

  • Interior individual items include a cup holder coaster kit, sports pedal covers, and floor mats.

  • The facelifted Venue is priced from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The facelifted Hyundai Venue has been launched in India and is offered in five trims: E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). With the facelift, Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV has gotten much bolder and features more chrome than before. However, if you want your new Venue to stand out even more, take a look at its three accessory packs and a whole lot of individual items, along with their prices:

Hyundai Venue Accessory Packs

  • Hyundai Venue Basic accessory pack
  • Hyundai Venue Advance accessory pack
  • Hyundai Venue Supreme accessory pack

Accessory Pack

Contents

Basic Pack (Rs 14,943)

Door visor with chrome insert, front and rear bumper inserts, black bumper corner protectors, door sill guard (two-tone), door edge guard, finger guard, 3D and designer floor mats, headrest cushion, car perfume, and a comfort kit (one neck cushion, one pillow and a tissue box)

Advance Pack (Rs 21,040)

Door visor with chrome insert, front and rear bumper inserts, chrome window beltline, dark chrome headlight and taillight garnish, door edge guard, finger guard, 3D floor and boot mats, sports pedal cover, headrest cushion, car perfume, door sill guard (two-tone), and a comfort kit (one neck cushion, one pillow and a tissue box)

Supreme Pack (Rs 39,339)

Side step, door visor with chrome insert, chrome window beltline, dark chrome ORVM, headlight and taillight garnish, door sill guard (two-tone), door edge guard, finger guard, sports pedal cover, floor and boot mats, headrest cushion, car perfume, and a comfort kit (one neck cushion, one pillow and a tissue box)

Apart from the above packs, customers can also choose from a host of individual accessories:

Hyundai Venue exterior accessories
Hyundai Venue interior accessories

Accessory Item

Price

3D boot mat

Rs 1,459

3D floor mat

Rs 2,899

Floor mat

Rs 1,999 to Rs 6,899

C-pillar aero scoop

Rs 1,599

Cup holder coaster kit

Rs 179

Body decal

Rs 1,123

Alloy wheel insert

Rs 749 to Rs 999

Door edge guard

Rs 469

Chrome door handle garnish

Rs 1,579

Black bumper corner protector

Rs 999

Door sill guard (two-tone)

Rs 899

Door visor with chrome insert

Rs 2,399

Front fender garnish

Rs 1,399

Finger guard

Rs 399

Dark chrome headlight garnish

Rs 999

Headrest cushion

Rs 1,284

Front and rear bumper insert

Rs 2,199

Mud guard

Rs 359

Dark chrome ORVM garnish

Rs 1,499

Side step

Rs 14,999

Sports pedal cover

Rs 1,699

Black steering wheel cover/ black and grey steering wheel cover

Rs 699

Front and rear window sunshades

Rs 2,569

Rear windshield sunshade

Rs 1,499

Dark chrome taillight garnish

Rs 1,299

Twin hood scoops

Rs 999

Dark chrome boot lid garnish

Rs 1,339

Chrome window beltline

Rs 2,199

Body cover

Rs 1,599

Seat covers

Rs 7,499 to Rs 8,999

Humidifier

Rs 1,498

Car perfume

Rs 276

Vacuum cleaner

Rs 1,999

2 in 1 charging cable (Type-C and micro USB)

Rs 459

Emergency safety kit

Rs 4,999

Boot organiser

Rs 1,769 to Rs 2,499

Back seat organiser

Rs 1,015

Steriliser for cabin air and surface

Rs 9,999

Car documents organiser

Rs 511

Tyre inflator

Rs 3,258

Tyre puncture kit

Rs 344

Seat gap filler

Rs 360

Height adjuster

Rs 1,466

Seatbelt cover

Rs 447

Mobile fast charger

Rs 792

Hyundai Venue rear

If you want a sportier-looking Venue without going to the trouble of accessorising it, you may have to wait for the Venue N Line, which is expected to be launched in a few months. The standard facelifted Venue is priced between Rs 7.53 lakh and Rs 12.72 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

