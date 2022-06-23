The Facelifted Hyundai Venue Gets Three Accessory Packs And Plenty Of Individual Items
The three packs are called Basic, Advance and Supreme, and all of them have some common accessories like door sill guard and a comfort kit
They are priced at around Rs 15,000, Rs 21,000, and Rs 40,000, respectively.
Other exterior individual items include body decal, chrome garnishes, and a body cover.
Interior individual items include a cup holder coaster kit, sports pedal covers, and floor mats.
The facelifted Venue is priced from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).
The facelifted Hyundai Venue has been launched in India and is offered in five trims: E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). With the facelift, Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV has gotten much bolder and features more chrome than before. However, if you want your new Venue to stand out even more, take a look at its three accessory packs and a whole lot of individual items, along with their prices:
Hyundai Venue Accessory Packs
Accessory Pack
Contents
Basic Pack (Rs 14,943)
Door visor with chrome insert, front and rear bumper inserts, black bumper corner protectors, door sill guard (two-tone), door edge guard, finger guard, 3D and designer floor mats, headrest cushion, car perfume, and a comfort kit (one neck cushion, one pillow and a tissue box)
Advance Pack (Rs 21,040)
Door visor with chrome insert, front and rear bumper inserts, chrome window beltline, dark chrome headlight and taillight garnish, door edge guard, finger guard, 3D floor and boot mats, sports pedal cover, headrest cushion, car perfume, door sill guard (two-tone), and a comfort kit (one neck cushion, one pillow and a tissue box)
Supreme Pack (Rs 39,339)
Side step, door visor with chrome insert, chrome window beltline, dark chrome ORVM, headlight and taillight garnish, door sill guard (two-tone), door edge guard, finger guard, sports pedal cover, floor and boot mats, headrest cushion, car perfume, and a comfort kit (one neck cushion, one pillow and a tissue box)
Apart from the above packs, customers can also choose from a host of individual accessories:
Accessory Item
Price
3D boot mat
Rs 1,459
3D floor mat
Rs 2,899
Floor mat
Rs 1,999 to Rs 6,899
C-pillar aero scoop
Rs 1,599
Cup holder coaster kit
Rs 179
Body decal
Rs 1,123
Alloy wheel insert
Rs 749 to Rs 999
Door edge guard
Rs 469
Chrome door handle garnish
Rs 1,579
Black bumper corner protector
Rs 999
Door sill guard (two-tone)
Rs 899
Door visor with chrome insert
Rs 2,399
Front fender garnish
Rs 1,399
Finger guard
Rs 399
Dark chrome headlight garnish
Rs 999
Headrest cushion
Rs 1,284
Front and rear bumper insert
Rs 2,199
Mud guard
Rs 359
Dark chrome ORVM garnish
Rs 1,499
Side step
Rs 14,999
Sports pedal cover
Rs 1,699
Black steering wheel cover/ black and grey steering wheel cover
Rs 699
Front and rear window sunshades
Rs 2,569
Rear windshield sunshade
Rs 1,499
Dark chrome taillight garnish
Rs 1,299
Twin hood scoops
Rs 999
Dark chrome boot lid garnish
Rs 1,339
Chrome window beltline
Rs 2,199
Body cover
Rs 1,599
Seat covers
Rs 7,499 to Rs 8,999
Humidifier
Rs 1,498
Car perfume
Rs 276
Vacuum cleaner
Rs 1,999
2 in 1 charging cable (Type-C and micro USB)
Rs 459
Emergency safety kit
Rs 4,999
Boot organiser
Rs 1,769 to Rs 2,499
Back seat organiser
Rs 1,015
Steriliser for cabin air and surface
Rs 9,999
Car documents organiser
Rs 511
Tyre inflator
Rs 3,258
Tyre puncture kit
Rs 344
Seat gap filler
Rs 360
Height adjuster
Rs 1,466
Seatbelt cover
Rs 447
Mobile fast charger
Rs 792
If you want a sportier-looking Venue without going to the trouble of accessorising it, you may have to wait for the Venue N Line, which is expected to be launched in a few months. The standard facelifted Venue is priced between Rs 7.53 lakh and Rs 12.72 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).
