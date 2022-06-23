Modified On Jun 23, 2022 12:43 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

The three packs are called Basic, Advance and Supreme, and all of them have some common accessories like door sill guard and a comfort kit

They are priced at around Rs 15,000, Rs 21,000, and Rs 40,000, respectively.

Other exterior individual items include body decal, chrome garnishes, and a body cover.

Interior individual items include a cup holder coaster kit, sports pedal covers, and floor mats.

The facelifted Venue is priced from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The facelifted Hyundai Venue has been launched in India and is offered in five trims: E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). With the facelift, Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV has gotten much bolder and features more chrome than before. However, if you want your new Venue to stand out even more, take a look at its three accessory packs and a whole lot of individual items, along with their prices:

Hyundai Venue Accessory Packs







Accessory Pack Contents Basic Pack (Rs 14,943) Door visor with chrome insert, front and rear bumper inserts, black bumper corner protectors, door sill guard (two-tone), door edge guard, finger guard, 3D and designer floor mats, headrest cushion, car perfume, and a comfort kit (one neck cushion, one pillow and a tissue box) Advance Pack (Rs 21,040) Door visor with chrome insert, front and rear bumper inserts, chrome window beltline, dark chrome headlight and taillight garnish, door edge guard, finger guard, 3D floor and boot mats, sports pedal cover, headrest cushion, car perfume, door sill guard (two-tone), and a comfort kit (one neck cushion, one pillow and a tissue box) Supreme Pack (Rs 39,339) Side step, door visor with chrome insert, chrome window beltline, dark chrome ORVM, headlight and taillight garnish, door sill guard (two-tone), door edge guard, finger guard, sports pedal cover, floor and boot mats, headrest cushion, car perfume, and a comfort kit (one neck cushion, one pillow and a tissue box)

Related: 7 Interesting Details Of The New Hyundai Venue You Need To Know

Apart from the above packs, customers can also choose from a host of individual accessories:

Accessory Item Price 3D boot mat Rs 1,459 3D floor mat Rs 2,899 Floor mat Rs 1,999 to Rs 6,899 C-pillar aero scoop Rs 1,599 Cup holder coaster kit Rs 179 Body decal Rs 1,123 Alloy wheel insert Rs 749 to Rs 999 Door edge guard Rs 469 Chrome door handle garnish Rs 1,579 Black bumper corner protector Rs 999 Door sill guard (two-tone) Rs 899 Door visor with chrome insert Rs 2,399 Front fender garnish Rs 1,399 Finger guard Rs 399 Dark chrome headlight garnish Rs 999 Headrest cushion Rs 1,284 Front and rear bumper insert Rs 2,199 Mud guard Rs 359 Dark chrome ORVM garnish Rs 1,499 Side step Rs 14,999 Sports pedal cover Rs 1,699 Black steering wheel cover/ black and grey steering wheel cover Rs 699 Front and rear window sunshades Rs 2,569 Rear windshield sunshade Rs 1,499 Dark chrome taillight garnish Rs 1,299 Twin hood scoops Rs 999 Dark chrome boot lid garnish Rs 1,339 Chrome window beltline Rs 2,199 Body cover Rs 1,599 Seat covers Rs 7,499 to Rs 8,999 Humidifier Rs 1,498 Car perfume Rs 276 Vacuum cleaner Rs 1,999 2 in 1 charging cable (Type-C and micro USB) Rs 459 Emergency safety kit Rs 4,999 Boot organiser Rs 1,769 to Rs 2,499 Back seat organiser Rs 1,015 Steriliser for cabin air and surface Rs 9,999 Car documents organiser Rs 511 Tyre inflator Rs 3,258 Tyre puncture kit Rs 344 Seat gap filler Rs 360 Height adjuster Rs 1,466 Seatbelt cover Rs 447 Mobile fast charger Rs 792

If you want a sportier-looking Venue without going to the trouble of accessorising it, you may have to wait for the Venue N Line, which is expected to be launched in a few months. The standard facelifted Venue is priced between Rs 7.53 lakh and Rs 12.72 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

Also Read: Hyundai Says No To A CNG Option On The New Venue, At Least In The Near Future

Read More on : Venue on road price