Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing In India; Interior Partially Spied

Published On Aug 20, 2021 11:40 AM By Tarun for Tesla Model 3

It is expected to be priced around Rs 60 lakh as it will be sold as a CBU

The interior of the Model 3 has been spied, showing its 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tan seats and the simplistic dashboard layout same as overseas.

Most likely to miss out on the Autopilot driving assist, but could feature adaptive cruise control, lane changing assist, park assist, and, blind spot monitoring.

Prices are likely to be around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom), if there’s no reduction in the custom duties by the Indian government.

Tesla’s first electric vehicle for India, the Model 3, has been spied testing camouflaged. This time, the interior has been partially snapped as well. Tesla is believed to begin its India operations by late 2021, followed by the Model 3’s launch, possibly by early 2022.

The headlamp, DRL and alloy wheel design seem identical to the model sold overseas. The interior looks the same as well, with its large touchscreen infotainment system, minimalistic dashboard layout, two bottle holders in the centre console, and tan seats.

The Model 3 comes in three variants: Standard Range Plus, Long Range, and Performance. However, only the first two are likely to make it to India initially. The Standard variant gets a single electric motor with rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 423 kilometres. In contrast, the Long Range variant gets dual motors with an all-wheel drive and a driving range of up to 569 kilometres.

The India-spec Tesla Model 3 will most likely miss out on the Autopilot feature. However, it might continue with blind spot monitoring, park assist, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and lane changing assist. Other features onboard could include a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-way adjustable and heated front and rear seats, and tinted glass roof.

Recently, Tesla Boss Elon Musk, expressed his concern over India’s high import tariffs,. following which the government is considering lowering custom duties for manufacturers to make imported cars more accessible. But keeping in mind the current customs duties, the Model 3 is likely to be priced around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).