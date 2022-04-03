Published On Apr 03, 2022 01:41 PM By Tarun

Tata plans to offer as much as 10 new EVs by 2025

Tata confirms a new electric SUV concept.

it’s likely to be positioned between the Nexon and Harrier in terms of dimensions.

The EV concept seems to preview Tata’s new design language.

It currently offers the Nexon and Tigor in electrified forms.

Tata is going to reveal its new electric SUV concept on April 6. The manufacturer has released a new teaser which shows further details about the upcoming concept.

Information is scarce at the moment, but it seems like the concept will preview Tata’s new design language. The concept vehicle looks nothing like we have seen from Tata Motors yet. Its LED DRLs run across the width of the vehicle and the triangular-shaped headlamps are placed into the bumper. The teaser shows certain styling details such as a sloped roofline, prominent spoiler and modern lines sitting on EV-specific grey alloy wheels. You can also spot the ‘Tata’ logo and the ‘EV’ inscription in the teaser.

Embrace what lies beyond the unknown and #DiscoverDifferent Watch Our Brand-New Electric SUV Concept on 06.04.2022 at 12PM IST Know more: https://t.co/9509vNm7Q9#EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/vTVWpXUM9E — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) April 2, 2022

The new electric SUV could be positioned in between the Nexon and Harrier in terms of dimensions. It could further be made into an ICE-powered vehicle which rivals the Creta, Seltos, Taigun, and Kushaq.

Tata currently offers the Nexon and Tigor in EV forms. The Indian manufacturer is currently leading the EV segment with the Nexon, a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona electric. Mahindra is also working on the XUV300 EV which will be a direct rival to the Nexon. Meanwhile, Mahindra plans to reveal its upcoming EV concepts in July.