New design, more features, and updated powertrains will be a part of the Tata Safari and Nexon facelifts

Tata Safari and Nexon facelifts have been spied testing yet again, still dressed in a heavy camouflaged avatar. The updated version of the 3-row SUV is expected to go on sale by December this year, while the updated Nexon will likely go on sale in September.

Tata Safari Facelift

The spy shots show the refreshed rear profile which will get a redesigned bumper and connected LED tail lights. The side profile looks the same as the outgoing Safari, but we are likely to see a new set of alloy wheels. The earlier spy images suggest a heavily redesigned front profile too.

The facelifted Safari can see some styling tweaks inside the cabin as well. We can expect some minor feature additions to its features, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and second-row seats (latter only in the captain seats variants), electrically adjustable front seats, and a wireless phone charger.

Safety will be taken care of by six airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Tata will continue to offer its flagship 3-row SUV with the same 2-litre diesel engine, with manual and automatic transmissions. However, we will also see the inclusion of Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which develops 170PS and 280Nm.

Tata Nexon Facelift

The Tata Nexon facelift will also carry significant cosmetic upgrades inside and out. The spy shots show a redesigned rear profile, new alloy wheels, and an updated front look too.

Its interior will flaunt the new Avinya-styled steering wheel with a backlit display. It’s also expected to get a new upholstery design and a slightly revised centre console. In terms of features, it will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats.

Safety features should include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a rear parking camera, ESC, and hill hold assist.

The facelifted Nexon will be updated with the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is rated at 125PS and 225Nm. This engine is likely to get a DCT (dual clutch automatic) in addition to a manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will continue to be offered as earlier.

Both the models are expected to command a premium over their current prices. The Safari’s prices currently range from Rs 15.85 lakh to Rs 25.21 lakh, while the Nexon is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 14.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

