Tata Safari Adventure Persona: Differences Detailed In Pictures

Tata’s new Safari is trying to live up to the legend of its moniker with the Adventure Persona, but how does it differ from the regular model?

Tata took us by surprise at the launch of the new Safari with the Adventure Persona trim. Before its prices were revealed, it was believed the new Safari had sort of lost its ruggedness in trying to cater to a more premium buyer. The Adventure Persona variant of the Safari is probably a result of pre-empting the same sentiment. It can only be had in the top-of-the-line XZ+ variant for a premium of Rs 20,000 over the standard model. So, how different is it? Let’s take a look in the images below:

Black Over Chrome

Tata’s strategy to make the Safari more rugged essentially involves darkening it up. On the outside, a ton of elements are now finished in black, compared to oodles of chrome on the regular Safari. Scroll down to take a look at each blacked-out element closely.

What’s My Name?

That’s an easy question if you’re looking at the Adventure Persona of the Safari from the front. The ‘Safari’ lettering is spelt out across the lip of the bonnet, unlike the regular Safari, or even the Harrier. This feels like a good move from Tata to distinguish the two versions of the Safari. No marks for guessing the colour of the lettering. You do get the lettering on the regular Safari with an accessory pack, but in that, it is finished in chrome.

Blacked-out Face

The front grille, headlamp housing, and the faux skid plate on the Safari have been finished in black as well. These additions give the Safari a more aggressive-looking front end, complementing its overall rugged look. Which one of the two faces of the Safari do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

Black Wheels

Black wheels are a popular aftermarket addition. On the Safari Adventure Person, you can get them from the factory itself. The wheels look good but we think it should have been a size bigger, 19-inch, over the 18-inch alloys seen above, to fill up those wheel arches better. Bigger or differently styled wheels would also help justify that Rs 20,000 premium, don’t you think?

Black Handles, Roof Rails, Window Line

So, it’s clearly an all-black theme to make this Adventure persona variant stand out but has it been done tastefully? Well, we’re happy to report it most definitely has.

The door handles are painted gloss black on the outside but the edges and the inside are finished in body colour for a tasteful contrast. This rarely seen styling makes it stand out even more. We wouldn’t be surprised if this emerges as a trend in the coming years.

The bottom section of the window line, which is finished in chrome on the regular Safari, has been blacked here. It makes the central portion of the door look less prominent in the scheme of the overall design, and we quite like it.

The chrome roof rails on the regular Safari have also been traded in for black ones. Who knew black could make such a difference!

Subtly Black at the Back

The rear bumper of the Safari featured a silver-finished skid plate and that too has been changed to black. However, being the only change at the rear, it feels rather subtle.

Inside’s Black Too?

Well, after all the blacked-out elements on the outside, we were half expecting a black cabin, but Tata has chosen beige upholstery for an airy feel. It, however, gets black accents around the gear stick, the centre console, the AC vents, the touchscreen, and the steering. The door plastics are also finished in black.

What do you think about the Safari’s Adventure Persona variant? Would you rather wait for Tata to launch the all-black Dark Edition of the Safari? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.

