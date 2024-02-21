Modified On Feb 22, 2024 12:08 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

Both EVs in this comparison have similar battery pack sizes offering a claimed range of up to 315 km

Tata recently implemented price cuts on two of its best-selling electric cars, one of which is the Tata Tiago EV. Following the price reduction, the Tiago EV's XZ Plus Lux long-range (LR) trim is now closely priced to the Tata Punch EV Smart Plus medium-range (MR) variant. According to Tata, the price cut comes as a result of reduced battery pack cost. Additionally, the company mentioned that it had already factored in reduced battery pack costs when launching the Punch EV so it is unlikely to get any such price revisions in the near future.

Here’s how the specifications of the Punch EV’s one-above-base Smart Plus variant goes against those of the Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux long range variant. Before we get into details, let’s have a look at the prices of these EVs.

Prices

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus (Medium Range) Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux (Long Range) Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Following a recent price reduction of Rs 15,000, the Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Lux long-range variant now costs Rs 10,000 less than the Punch EV's one-step-above base Smart Plus variant.

Dimensions

Tata Punch EV Tata Tiago EV Length 3857 mm 3769 mm Width 1742 mm 1677 mm Height 1633 mm 1536 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm 2400 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm 165 mm Boot Space 366 litres 240 litres

As a micro SUV, the Tata Punch is longer, wider, and taller than the Tata Tiago EV.

The Punch EV not only provides greater ground clearance than the Tiago EV but also boasts a larger boot (+126 litres) to accommodate a couple more of your soft bags.

Also Check Out: Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus vs Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus: Which EV To Buy?

Powertrains

Specifications Tata Punch EV Smart Plus Medium Range Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux Long Range Battery Pack 25 kWh 24 kWh Power 82 PS 75 PS Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) 315 km 315 km

Both EVs here have almost similar sized battery packs offering a claimed range of up to 315 km.

The Punch EV MR has a more powerful electric motor than that of the Tiago LR. Although the torque output of both these variants of the EVs are the same.

Charging

Charger Charging Time Tata Punch EV Smart Plus Medium Range Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux Long Range 3.3 kW AC Charger (10-100 Percent) 9.4 Hours 8.7 Hours 50 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80 Percent) 56 minutes 58 minutes

Although both EVs here have similar battery packs with a difference of just 1 kWh in their capacities, it becomes more pronounced during the charging time of the two EVs.

Both EVs also support 50 kW DC fast charging, and can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in under one hour.

Tata doesn't offer the option of a 7.2 KW AC charger with the medium range variants of the Punch EV. However, the Tiago EV long range variant can be had with this charger for an additional Rs 50,000.

Features

Features Tata Punch EV Smart Plus Medium Range Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux Long Range Exterior LED headlights with LED DRLs

15-inch steel wheels with stylised cover Halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

Fog lamps

14-inch steel wheels with stylised covers Interior Dual-tone black & grey dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Adjustable front & rear headrests Dual-tone black & grey dashboard

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Adjustable front headrests Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC with touch controls

Air purifier

Paddle shifter for regenerative braking modes

All four power windows

Steering mounted audio controls

Drive modes (City & Sport)

Day/Night IRVM

Cooled glovebox Automatic AC

All-four power windows

Multimode regenerative braking

Drive modes (City & Sport)

Steering mounted controls

Cruise control

Auto headlights

Push button start/stop

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper & defogger

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electrically adjustable auto-fold ORVMS

Cooled glovebox Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Semi-digital driver’s display

6-speaker sound system 7-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Semi-digital driver’s display

8-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Though the Punch EV Smart Plus is the 1-above-base variant, it is still fairly well-equipped with features such as LED headlights with LED DRLs, auto AC and six airbags.

The Tata Tiago EV’s XZ Plus Lux trim comes with additional features like front fog lamps, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers, an 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, rear wiper and washer, and rear defogger, over the Punch EV Smart Plus variant.

Both Punch EV and Tiago EV get a 7-inch touchscreen system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic AC, cooled glovebox, all four power windows, and multimode regenerative braking.

Despite being a lower-spec model, the Punch EV packs some more safety features than the Tiago EV, such as six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill hold assist. The Tiago EV in comparison only gets dual front airbags.

Also Check Out: Tata Nexon Facelift Dark Edition To Return Soon, Variants Leaked

If you prioritise convenience features, the Tiago EV is a suitable choice and offers more value for the price. However, if you prioritise space, safety features, and added ground clearance, the Punch EV is the better option for you.

So, which one of these two electric cars would you pick and why? Comment down your thoughts.

Read More on : Punch EV Automatic