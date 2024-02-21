English | हिंदी

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus vs Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux Long Range: Which EV To Buy?

Modified On Feb 22, 2024 12:08 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

Both EVs in this comparison have similar battery pack sizes offering a claimed range of up to 315 km

Tata recently implemented price cuts on two of its best-selling electric cars, one of which is the Tata Tiago EV. Following the price reduction, the Tiago EV's XZ Plus Lux long-range (LR) trim is now closely priced to the Tata Punch EV Smart Plus medium-range (MR) variant. According to Tata, the price cut comes as a result of reduced battery pack cost. Additionally, the company mentioned that it had already factored in reduced battery pack costs when launching the Punch EV so it is unlikely to get any such price revisions in the near future.

Here’s how the specifications of the Punch EV’s one-above-base Smart Plus variant goes against those of the Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux long range variant. Before we get into details, let’s have a look at the prices of these EVs.

Prices

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus (Medium Range)

Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux (Long Range)

Rs 11.49 lakh 

Rs 11.39 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Following a recent price reduction of Rs 15,000, the Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Lux long-range variant now costs Rs 10,000 less than the Punch EV's one-step-above base Smart Plus variant.

Dimensions

 

Tata Punch EV

Tata Tiago EV

Length

3857 mm

3769 mm

Width

1742 mm

1677 mm

Height

1633 mm

1536 mm

Wheelbase

2445 mm

2400 mm

Ground Clearance

190 mm

165 mm

Boot Space

366 litres

240 litres

 

  • As a micro SUV, the Tata Punch is longer, wider, and taller than the Tata Tiago EV. 

  • The Punch EV not only provides greater ground clearance than the Tiago EV but also boasts a larger boot (+126 litres) to accommodate a couple more of your soft bags. 

Powertrains

Specifications

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus Medium Range

Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux Long Range

Battery Pack

25 kWh

24 kWh

Power

82 PS

75 PS

Torque

114 Nm

114 Nm

Claimed Range (MIDC)

315 km

315 km

 

  • Both EVs here have almost similar sized battery packs offering a claimed range of up to 315 km. 

  • The Punch EV MR has a more powerful electric motor than that of the Tiago LR. Although the torque output of both these variants of the EVs are the same.

Charging

Tata Punch EV Charging Flap

Charger

Charging Time

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus Medium Range

Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux Long Range

3.3 kW AC Charger (10-100 Percent)

9.4 Hours

8.7 Hours

50 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80 Percent)

56 minutes

58 minutes

  • Although both EVs here have similar battery packs with a difference of just 1 kWh in their capacities, it becomes more pronounced during the charging time of the two EVs. 

  • Both EVs also support 50 kW DC fast charging, and can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in under one hour. 

  • Tata doesn't offer the option of a 7.2 KW AC charger with the medium range variants of the Punch EV. However, the Tiago EV long range variant can be had with this charger for an additional Rs 50,000.

Features

Features

Tata Punch EV Smart Plus Medium Range

Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech Lux Long Range

Exterior

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • 15-inch steel wheels with stylised cover

  • Halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Fog lamps

  • 14-inch steel wheels with stylised covers

Interior

  • Dual-tone black & grey dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Adjustable front & rear headrests

  • Dual-tone black & grey dashboard

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Adjustable front headrests

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC with touch controls

  • Air purifier

  • Paddle shifter for regenerative braking modes

  • All four power windows

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Drive modes (City & Sport)

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Automatic AC

  • All-four power windows

  • Multimode regenerative braking

  • Drive modes (City & Sport)

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Cruise control

  • Auto headlights

  • Push button start/stop

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper & defogger

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Electrically adjustable auto-fold ORVMS

  • Cooled glovebox

Infotainment

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • 8-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Rear parking camera 

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Rear parking camera 

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Though the Punch EV Smart Plus is the 1-above-base variant, it is still fairly well-equipped with features such as LED headlights with LED DRLs, auto AC and six airbags.

  • The Tata Tiago EV’s XZ Plus Lux trim comes with additional features like front fog lamps, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers, an 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, rear wiper and washer, and rear defogger, over the Punch EV Smart Plus variant.

  • Both Punch EV and Tiago EV get a 7-inch touchscreen system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic AC, cooled glovebox, all four power windows, and multimode regenerative braking.

  • Despite being a lower-spec model, the Punch EV packs some more safety features than the Tiago EV, such as six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill hold assist. The Tiago EV in comparison only gets dual front airbags. 

If you prioritise convenience features, the Tiago EV is a suitable choice and offers more value for the price. However, if you prioritise space, safety features, and added ground clearance, the Punch EV is the better option for you.

So, which one of these two electric cars would you pick and why? Comment down your thoughts.

