Tata Tiago EV To Tata Nexon EV: Tata Electric Cars Waiting Period In March 2024

Modified On Mar 21, 2024 10:54 AM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

New buyers will find it hard to find a readily available Tata EV with an average wait time of around 2 months across the range

Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Punch EV

If you're considering purchasing a Tata EV this March, be prepared for potentially extended waiting periods across all models – Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV. So in order to help make an informed decision, we have detailed the waiting period for all electric cars of Tata in top 20 cities of India. 

City

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Punch EV

Tata Nexon EV

New Delhi

2.5 months

2.5 months

1.5 to 2.5 months

2 months

Bengaluru

1.5 to 2 months

1.5 to 2 months

1.5 to 2 months

2 months

Mumbai

1-2 months 

1-2 months 

1-2 months 

1-2 months

Hyderabad

2 months

2-3 months

1 month

2 months

Pune

2 months 

2-3 months

2 months

2 months

Chennai

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2-3 months

Jaipur

2 months

2 months

2 months

2-3 months

Ahmedabad

2 months

2 months

2.5 months

2 months

Gurugram

2 months

2 months

1.5 to 2.5 months

2 months

Lucknow

2 months

2 months

2-2.5 months

2-3 months

Kolkata

2 months

2-3 months

2 months

2 months

Thane

2 months

2 months

2 months

2-3 months

Surat

2 months

2 months

2.5 months

2-3 months

Ghaziabad

2 months

2 months

1.5 months

2 months

Chandigarh

3 months

2-3 months

2.5 months

3 months

Coimbatore

2 months

2-3 months

1.5-2 months

2 months

Patna

1-3 months

2-3 months

2 months

2 months

Faridabad

2 months

2-3 months

2 months

2 months

Indore

2 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

2 months

Noida

2 months

2 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

Key Takeaways

  • The Tata Tiago EV is witnessing an average wait time of up to 2 months. The electric hatchback is experiencing the maximum waiting period of up to 3 months in Chandigarh and Patna. In Mumbai, customers can get the delivery of the Tiago EV in between 1 to 2 months.

  • Compared to the Tiago EV, the Tata Tigor EV boasts a higher average waiting period of up to 2.5 months. Customers in Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Patna, Faridabad, and Indore might also have to wait for up to 3 months to get their hands on the electric sedan.

  • The Tata Punch EV, which was recently launched in January 2024, is also experiencing an average waiting time of 2 months. Its maximum wait time stretches to up to 2.5 months in cities like New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Lucknow, Surat, and Chandigarh. However if you live in Hyderabad, you can get the delivery of the Punch EV within a month.

2023 Tata Nexon EV

  • The Tata Nexon EV is experiencing an average wait time of up to 2.5 months, while its maximum waiting period stretches to up to 3 months in cities such as Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thane, Surat and Chandigarh. However, if you live in Mumbai, you may get your Nexon EV delivered in 1 month.

If you’re looking to get some major discounts on a Tata EV and do not mind buying an older unit, manufactured in 2023, you can try and check with your nearest dealership for any available stock.

Shreyash
