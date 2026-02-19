Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know

With the launch of the facelifted Tata Punch EV scheduled for tomorrow (February 20), Tata Motors is set to refresh its smallest electric SUV with updated styling, more features and potentially better range figures. In Tata’s lineup, it will be positioned below the Nexon EV and Curvv EV.

So if you’re planning to buy one, here are five key things to know before prices are revealed. We take you through the Punch EV’s exterior, interior, features, and expected powertrain and pricing.

Exterior

Tata has taken an evolutionary approach with the design. Up front, the Punch EV facelift gets a redesigned bumper with a simpler look, a larger air dam, and bigger headlamp clusters with black surrounds. The signature connected LED DRL has been removed, but it continues to retain the slim DRLs and the charging flap mounted on the nose. A new textured faux silver skid plate adds a fresh touch. These subtle changes to the fascia clearly make the facelift feel fresh when you look at it from the front.

In profile, you will notice that the silhouette has remained unchanged. You get the ‘Tata.ev’ badge on the doors. It continued to get aerodynamically styled 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. In a quirky way, you also get C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

The rear design has not been fully revealed yet, but it is expected to borrow cues from the Punch ICE facelift, possibly featuring connected LED tail lamps and a revised bumper.

For more details about the design, check out report on the unveiling of the Punch EV facelift.

Interior

Coming to the interior, the changes are expected to be subtle yet meaningful. The facelift could bring updated upholstery, a revised cabin theme, and improved seat comfort with extended thigh support.

*Image of current Tata Punch EV for representation

It will continue to offer the two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, free-standing infotainment display, and rotary dial gear selector. However, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is expected to replace the current unit, enhancing the tech appeal.

Features And Safety

The Punch EV is expected to bring some premium features to the table. Feature additions could include a powered driver seat, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, updated graphics for the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and an upgraded sound system.

Do note that the Punch EV is already well-equipped, and features like a voice-enabled electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, and an air purifier will be carried over from the pre-facelift model.

On the safety front, Tata could introduce ADAS features on the Punch EV. It will continue to offer six airbags as standard, ESC, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Punch EV facelift is likely to retain its existing battery pack options:

Battery 25 kWh 35 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 315 km 421 km Power (PS) 82 PS 122 PS Torque (Nm) 114 Nm 190 Nm

We expect Tata to tune the powertrains to provide more efficiency. The Indian carmaker might also introduce the 40 kWh battery pack, borrowed from the Nexon.

Expected Price And Rivals

The updated Punch EV is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), likely commanding a slight premium over the current model.

*Image of current Tata Punch EV for representation

It will continue to rival the Citroen eC3 directly. It can also be considered an alternative to EVs such as the MG Windsor EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and even its larger sibling, the Tata Nexon EV.

Notably, Maruti launched the e Vitara in the compact EV space, with prices starting from Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). To know more about the e Vitara, check out this story.

With added features, refreshed styling, and possible improvements in range, the Punch EV facelift could further strengthen its appeal in the entry-level electric SUV segment.