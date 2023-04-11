Modified On Apr 11, 2023 03:26 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

In a milestone achievement, Tata has rolled out five lakh units of the Nexon subcompact SUV, ICE as well as the EV versions combined. The SUV was first showcased as a prototype at the Auto Expo 2014, while its production version was showcased at the 2016 expo. The subcompact SUV has been on sale here for the past six years now, while its electric version went on sale in early 2020.

In February 2022, Tata rolled out the 300,000th unit of the Nexon and in just a year, two lakh more units of the same have been produced. It has always been a popular choice among buyers who have a budget of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for a new car. Readers might remember that the Nexon was also the first made-in-India car to get a five-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash tests.

Currently, the Tata Nexon is offered with 120PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS, 1.5-litre diesel engine options, paired with a six-speed manual or an AMT. The SUV is also available in an EV version, in Prime and Max grades. The Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2kWh battery pack with a range of up to 312km, while the Max gets a bigger 40.5kWh pack that can deliver up to 453km of range.

Features on board the Nexon include an electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, automatic AC, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charger, dual front airbags, tyre pressure monitoring and a rear camera.

What’s more helpful to buyers is that the Nexon can be had in over 50 variants, when the choice of engine/motor and transmission are considered. Besides the regular trims, it’s also available in Dark, Red Dark, and Kaziranga editions.

The SUV’s cost currently ranges from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh. Its electric version is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Kia Sonet , Mahindra XUV300 , Renault Kiger , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Nissan Magnite and the Hyundai Venue .

