Published On Aug 27, 2022 06:22 PM By CarDekho for Tata Harrier

Inspired by business jet aircraft, the new edition offers luxury-oriented updates and a new Starlight paint scheme

Top-spec petrol and diesel variants available in Jet Edition.

Jet edition SUVs get a new dual-tone paint shade, oyster white upholstery and bronze interior trim.

Feature additions include wireless charger in Nexon, all four disc brakes in Harrier and new safety features and type C charger in both Harrier and Safari.

Priced at Rs 33,000 premium for the Nexon, Rs 50,000 for Harrier and Rs 30,000 for Safari.

Tata Motors has launched a new Jet Edition for the ICE Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs. The new edition is limited to the top-spec XZ+ trim levels of the respective SUVs and adds business jet-inspired cosmetic and feature upgrades, such as a dual-tone Starlight bronze paint shade, black alloy wheels, bronze interior trim elements and Oyster White leatherette upholstery.

Tata Nexon Jet Edition

The Nexon is the entry level for Jet Edition SUVs. Apart from the aforementioned cosmetic changes, it gets a wireless phone charger over the standard SUV.

Variant Nexon Jet Edition price Nexon price Difference XZ+ petrol manual Rs 12.13 lakh Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 33,000 XZ+ petrol automatic Rs 12.78 lakh Rs 12.45 lakh Rs 33,000 XZ+ diesel manual Rs 13.43 lakh Rs 13.10 lakh Rs 33,000 XZ+ diesel automatic Rs 14.08 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh Rs 33,000

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Nexon Jet Edition commands a premium of Rs 33,000 over the respective variants of the standard SUV. Some of the prime features on offer include ventilated front seats, air purifier with air quality display within the infotainment screen, digitised driver’s display and 8-speaker Harman sound system.

Tata Harrier Jet Edition

In the Harrier, features updates in the Jet Edition include USB C chargers in both the rows, electronic parking brake with auto hold, driver attention warning, panic brake alert and after impact braking.

Variant Harrier Jet Edition price Harrier price Difference XZ+ manual Rs 20.90 lakh Rs 20.40 lakh Rs 50,000 XZ+ automatic Rs 22.20 lakh Rs 21.70 lakh Rs 50,000

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Harrier Jet Edition comes at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the respective top-spec variants of the standard SUV.

Tata Safari Jet Edition

Tata’s flagship SUV gets similar safety updates as the Harrier, alongside new type C charging ports in all the rows as well as winged headrests in the second row.

Variant Safari Jet Edition price Safari price Difference XZ+ manual 6-seater Rs 21.45 lakh Rs 21.15 lakh Rs 30,000 XZ+ automatic-6 seater Rs 22.75 lakh Rs 22.45 lakh Rs 30,000 XZ+ manual 7-seater Rs 21.35 lakh Rs 21.05 lakh Rs 30,000 XZ+ automatic 7-seater Rs 22.65 lakh Rs 22.35 lakh Rs 30,000

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

In the Safari, the Jet Edition package comes at a relatively small premium of Rs 30,000 over the respective variants.

