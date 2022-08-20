Published On Aug 20, 2022 11:51 AM By Sonny

These are the torch bearers of the Indian automotive industry in their respective lanes

In the seventy-five years of independent India, homegrown carmakers have come a long way. Even with global competitors in the mass market, Indian automotive models today can hold their own in terms of performance, safety and technology. These are our top picks and what makes them among the best in their respective segments:

Tata Tiago

The entry-level Tata hatchback is one of the best-equipped models in the segment, with 15-inch alloys, projector headlights, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8-speaker audio system. It also offers a CNG option with the top variant, a rarity in the segment. The Tiago is probably the safest car of its rivals with a 4-star rating from Global NCAP.

Tata Tigor

The Tigor is a subcompact sedan version of the Tiago hatchback. It is the only one in its segment to get the choice of petrol, CNG and electric powertrains. The all-electric Tigor promises a range of more than 300km, making it a green alternative to its combustion-engine rivals. The Tigor is just as well equipped as the Tiago and also enjoys a 4-star crash safety rating from GNCAP.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon is currently the best-selling SUV in India and has been dominating the subcompact SUV segment in recent months. It was the first Indian car to get a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP without any fancy safety features like six airbags or front sensors. The Nexon is also the only car in India that is available with a turbo-petrol engine, a diesel engine and an all-electric powertrain which promises a range of more than 400km in its peak trim.

Tata Punch

Tata managed to carve out a new niche with the introduction of the Punch. It’s an SUV-styled model smaller than the Nexon and bigger than the likes of the Renault Kwid. The Punch is a fairly well-equipped offering with a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP.

Mahindra XUV300

The subcompact SUV was Mahindra’s first model to score five stars from the GNCAP crash test safety assessment program. It was also the first in the segment to offer front parking sensors, heated ORVMs, steering modes and dual-zone climate control.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra has dominated the lifestyle off-roader space in India with the second-gen Thar. Its rugged styling has a global appeal while the 4x4 drivetrain is very capable in the wild. The biggest change with the new Thar was making it easier to live with thanks to a fixed roof option and comforts like a 7-inch infotainment display, manual AC, choice of petrol and diesel engines, and an automatic transmission option with both.

Mahindra XUV700

It was never going to be easy to follow up the XUV500 but Mahindra knocked it out of the park with the XUV700. The mid-size SUV packed bold and premium styling with various segment-first premium features like Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and door handles that electronically pop out and sit flush in the door panels. The XUV700 also set a new performance benchmark with its 2-litre turbo-petrol engine tuned to an output of 200PS.

Tata Harrier/Safari

The new era of big Tata SUVs started with the Harrier. It is the first model to be based on the OMEGA platform to underpin the spacious and rugged SUV. The Harrier has immense road presence thanks to its muscular design and the feature list continues to grow. Its top variant now comes with ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, built-in air purifier and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. Tata then followed the Harrier with a seven-seater version and called it the Safari.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The newest, hottest SUV in India right now is the Mahindra Scorpio N which managed to accumulate 1 lakh bookings in just 30 minutes. It is still a ladder-frame SUV that now combines ruggedness with premium design and features. The Scorpio N is still the only one in its segment to offer a proper 4WD option.

Tata Altroz

The Altroz is the only homegrown premium hatchback we have right now. It was the first Tata model to be based on the ALFA platform and its styling helps it stand out even on the global stage. The Altroz is also one of the safest cars in the segment and scored a 5-star safety rating in its GNCAP crash test.