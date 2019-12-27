Modified On Dec 27, 2019 10:18 AM By Dhruv for Tata Nexon

The Nexon facelift is quite similar to the Nexon EV in its design and will be offered with BS6-compliant engines

Nexon facelift looks a little bit like a Range Rover Evoque from the front.

It will retain the current 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Tata is currently working on upgrading these engines to meet BS6 norms.

Expect a price hike in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The Nexon facelift could be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020.

The Nexon has been around since 2017. In that time, the once funky design has started to feel old. To address this, Tata has been working on a facelift for the sub-4 metre SUV, a prototype of which was spotted recently.

The Tata Nexon facelift’s design is quite similar to that of the Nexon EV. The headlamps are a lot sleeker with integrated LED daytime running lamps and the air dam at the base of the bumper also features details that are present in the electric Nexon. The overall design of the front-end feels a bit like a Range Rover Evoque, just like the Nexon EV. By now, you might have realised that the Nexon facelift and Nexon EV will share quite a bit between them. We can’t make out any changes to the side but the rear will get clear lens elements in the tail lamps.

Pictured: Nexon EV

The prototype captured in the images also has emissions testing equipment at the rear, which means Tata is working on upgrading the Nexon’s engines to meet BS6 norms. The Nexon is currently offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine and both these engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual or an AMT.

Since the Nexon EV features connected car technology, it’d be hard not to suggest that it could make its way onto the facelifted Nexon as well. Doing so will make the Tata Nexon the second sub-4 metre SUV to feature connected features after the Hyundai Venue.

Tata will be busy with the launch of the Altroz in January, so we expect the updated Nexon to arrive sometime in February. What this potentially means is that the Nexon facelift could be showcased at Auto Expo 2020. We expect it to be priced at a premium too considering the cost of the upgrades needed to make its engines BS6-compliant.

Currently, the Nexon is priced from Rs 6.58 lakh and we expect that to go up by approximately Rs 15,000. However, the top-spec Nexon diesel, which is priced at Rs 11.1 lakh, could become dearer by Rs 1 lakh.

When launched, the Nexon facelift will take on other sub-4 metre SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Hyundai Venue.

